No. 1 Cardinal Newman 16, No. 6 Maria Carrillo 5

The Cardinals racked up a season-high 16 hits in a runaway NBL-Oak victory over the Pumas on Wednesday.

Twelve players for Newman (12-4, 4-0) recorded at least one hit and nine had at least one RBI.

Ian Phelps drove in three runs on two hits, Charlie Slater also had three RBIs, Jack Pezzolo tripled with an RBI, Konnor Rodnick went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, Diego Boardman had two RBIs and Tanner Bradley had two hits, including a triple.

Pezzolo also earned the win on the mound, striking out seven with four hits and three walks in four innings.

Lorenzo Parker had a solid day at the plate for Maria Carrillo (9-6, 2-3), going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Tristan Jordan added three hits and a run scored.

No. 3 Ukiah 11, Windsor 3

The Wildcats used two big innings to surge past the Jaguars in the opener of their NBL-Oak series Wednesday.

Ukiah (10-4, 2-2) plated seven runs in the fourth and four more in the sixth to win going away.

Canyon Loflin went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Trevor Schlafer added two RBIs on a hit and Ryan Harpe recorded two RBIs while Kessler Koch allowed three hits and one unearned run with six strikeouts in five innings of work to earn the win.

TJ Karriker had two hits with an RBI for Windsor (6-6-1, 3-2).

Rancho Cotate 7, Analy 4

The Cougars put up a six spot in the top of the fifth and Devon Laguinto pitched his fifth consecutive complete game to down the Tigers in an NBL-Oak matchup Wednesday.

Laguinto struck out seven, walked two and allowed just four hits and one earned run over his outing to earn his fourth win over his last five starts. The Cougars’ senior ace is now 5-4 on the season with a 0.96 earned run average, 59 strikeouts and 10 walks allowed.

At the plate, Stephen Scott had three hits, including a double, with an RBI, Syrus Olvera had two RBIs with a double, and Jaren Brown and Jacob Tucker each had two hits with an RBI to pace Rancho Cotate (7-9, 3-2).

For Analy (5-11-2, 0-5), Hunter Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Donnie Rinkor had an RBI with a hit

St. Vincent 10, Santa Rosa 8

The Mustangs got out to an early lede and held on down the stretch for a win over the Panthers in NBL-Redwood action Wednesday.

Dylen Dooley had two hits, including a double and four RBIs, Nico Antonini had two RBIs and Jack Davis had two hits and scored twice for St. Vincent (9-9, 4-4), which led 10-3 after five innings before a late rally from Santa Rosa (7-12-1, 4-6).

Daniel Mills doubled and tripled with three RBIs to pace the Panthers and Mason Rizo had a pair of hits.

Healdsburg 7, Kelseyville 4

The Greyhounds handed the Knights their first loss of the season and picked up a huge win for NCS playoff seedings Wednesday in a nonleague matchup.

Alex Mauro-Manos allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out three in six innings to earn the win for Healdsburg (8-9). Tyler Swanson had two hits with an RBI, Isaiah Robles had two RBIs and Wyatt Dugan had a hit and an RBI.

St. Helena 3, Clear Lake 2

The Saints took the lead late to extend their winning streak to six games Wednesday.

Wynton Meyer scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice in the top of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and Carson Meineke finished the job with three strikeouts over the final 2⅓ innings to seal the win. Meineke stranded the tying run at second to end the game.

Adam Herdell had two hits and two RBIs, Blythe Brakesman had an RBI and Meyer had two hits and three runs scored.

St. Helena is now 10-4 on the year and 8-1 in the NCL I, a half-game back of league-leading Kelseyville.

Other scores

Redwood 13, Montgomery 6

No. 1 Vintage 5, Sonoma Valley 2

The Dragons put up a good battle but the Crushers took care of business to remain unbeaten atop the VVAL standings Wednesday.

Vintage (11-2-1, 7-0) jumped into the lead with four runs in the bottom of the second and Malina Viruet allowed just one hit while striking out five over the final four innings in relief of Angie Rubalcava, who earned the win with three innings of work.

Rubalcava and Desiree Griffith each had two hits with an RBI at the plate and Taylor Lauritsen stole two bases and had an RBI.

Kassedy Midgley hit a solo home run and Kayla Amormino had an RBI hit to lead Sonoma Valley (9-8, 2-5).

Other scores

No. 2 Casa Grande 11, No. 3 American Canyon 1 (5)

