Santa Rosa police investigating shooting of man who stumbled into Hotel La Rose lobby

Santa Rosa police on Monday continued to investigate a city shooting involving a man who stumbled into the lobby of Hotel La Rose in Railroad Square early Saturday morning and told staff he was shot, a report made as police officers responded to a nearby hit-and-run collision that they think is somehow connected.

The man declined to tell police how or where he was shot and he denied any involvement in the hit-and-run collision that occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of West 7th Street, Sgt. Kyle Philp said.

The man, who was not identified by police because of the severity of the crime, was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and released a few hours later. There was nothing in the initial investigation to suggest the shooting was gang-related, Philp said.

