Firefighters praised for picking up Windsor veteran's fallen flag during Kincade fire

Two firefighters are being praised after they were spotted on security camera returning an American flag that fell from a Windsor home during the Kincade fire, according to NBC Bay Area.

The homeowner, Miguel Vazquez, is a Mendocino County sheriff's deputy and military veteran. His next-door neighbor, Jason Frazee, saw the firefighters replace the fallen flag on his Ring home security system.

“With everything going on, I’d heard of them feeding people’s animals, moving people’s cars,” Frazee told NBC Bay Area “Just that extra level of care was really cool. I actually teared up a little.”

“I honestly thought we were going to lose our home,” Vazquez told NBC Bay Area.

“But when I saw that they stopped everything they were doing to give our flag the respect it deserves, it gave me hope. As a veteran, it was one of the most respectful things I have ever seen,” Vazquez said.

Frazee posted the video to the Ring home video network, and it was viewed more than 1,000 times. You can watch it here.

In another act of kindness, firefighters who came across a flag outside a Briggs Ranch Road cabin, took it down, folded it neatly and placed it inside the cabin to protect it from the raging inferno. Read about them here.