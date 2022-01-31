27 average salaries for Santa Rosa jobs

There are more than two dozen jobs in Santa Rosa that pay some of the most competitive salaries in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Santa Rosa ranked fifth on the publication’s list of “Best Paying Cities 2022,” which tallied how many times a job had one of the top five highest-paying salaries in metropolitan areas nationwide.

Mean salaries were determined using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Twenty-seven jobs in Santa Rosa made the top five, including cashiers, receptionists, architects and medical assistants.

