Editor’s note: The is the second of a two-part series on DEMA. Read the first story here.

In August 2021, paramedic and bodybuilder Kyle Wescott arrived at his boss’s house in Santa Rosa for a gathering of upper-echelon employees at DEMA Consulting & Management.

Though Wescott had worked at the health care company for just five months, DEMA had plenty to celebrate.

The Santa Rosa-based company’s founders first registered the business with the state in January 2020 but got it off the ground in May of that year. Former emergency room nurse Michelle Patino launched DEMA amid the scramble to protect the state’s medically vulnerable homeless population from COVID-19 — and to protect hospitals from patient surges.

Patino’s willingness to quickly ramp up care sites and ability to rapidly hire nurses and paramedics fit county needs during the pandemic.

In just one year, DEMA grew to more than 100 employees.

It did so through multimillion-dollar no-bid contracts with a single customer: the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.

By April 2023, DEMA had billed taxpayers $26 million for managing and providing medical care at seven shelter sites for homeless people, mostly in hotels purchased or leased by the county. The company continues to bill the county for three sites today.

In normal years, the law requires most government service contracts to go through a public process in which officials seek bids from a slate of vendors to provide transparency and ensure competitive pricing. But during the pandemic, emergency orders suspended competitive bidding laws so government officials could react to the evolving health crisis.

This is the second part of a Press Democrat investigation. The first story, which published online Wednesday, focused on questions about the company’s billing practices. The newspaper’s investigation found as much as $800,000 in billing for positions that nine former employees did not remember existing. The county has not audited DEMA’s contracts, and they have never been reviewed by the Board of Supervisors before being approved.

County health department leaders — first, Barbie Robinson, who left in May 2021, and then her successor, Tina Rivera — signed the contracts with DEMA owner Patino without public deliberation as the county rushed to shelter people from the virus.

Rivera, at the time interim director, was in attendance at the August 2021 get-together at the home Patino and her wife and DEMA co-owner, Mica Pangborn, had purchased two months earlier.

Patino told Wescott the party was an opportunity for DEMA’s top employees to meet Rivera, and he estimated around 17 people were there. But according to Wescott and two other attendees, too much alcohol flowed.

Events at the party would become part of a sexual harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination lawsuit Wescott filed against DEMA in December 2022.

Wescott said he brought the lawsuit to defend his character and recoup money he lost after what he said was a wrongful firing by Patino and Pangborn in February 2022.

The lawsuit offers a window into the culture of a company that owed its sudden success to the trust Robinson and Rivera placed in Patino.

A national ethics expert and former DEMA employees also say Rivera’s presence at the party raises questions about her relationship with the founders of the company that received millions of taxpayer dollars. They also question how much oversight DEMA received during its meteoric rise.

Patino has characterized The Press Democrat’s investigation as “misinformation, conjecture, accusations, insinuations that seek to defame” and said the newspaper should instead be reporting on the good work the company has done since the pandemic.

Rivera said she attended the August party in the course of her duties as health department leader. However, her presence at the gathering at Patino’s home, which did not appear on Rivera’s official work calendar, creates the appearance of a cozy relationship with a vendor whose high bills stand out, a government ethics expert said.

A high-ranking government official should avoid a social event with a vendor if there’s a possibility it could cause the public to question whether public funds are being properly shepherded, John Pelissero, a senior scholar at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, told The Press Democrat.

“Even if everything the director is doing is entirely legal and proper, it appears otherwise when (she) is spending social time with one particular company that continues to get and benefit from no-bid contracts,” he said.

“The appearance of things will raise questions in the public’s mind about whether the health director is placing the private interest of the company ahead of the public interest.”