California releases new guidance for mask wearing

The California Department of Public Health released new guidance on face coverings on Monday, most of which aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines.

Both California and the CDC are no longer requiring people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks outdoors unless they’re attending a crowded event, such as a live performance or festival. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer.

Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks while socializing with others who are completely vaccinated, regardless if they’re indoors or outdoors, according to both agencies’ updated guidance. Masks also are no longer required if a fully vaccinated person visits unvaccinated people from a single household, as long as they are at low risk for the coronavirus.

But unvaccinated people in California still are required to wear masks while outdoors if they can’t maintain 6 feet of distance from others, according to the state’s new guidelines. This differs from the CDC’s guidelines in that unvaccinated people who are walking, biking, running or hiking outside do not need to wear masks if they’re alone or with members of their household.

Read California’s updated guidance here.