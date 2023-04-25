Closing arguments expected Tuesday in Katie Sorensen trial

Closing arguments in the trial of a former Sonoma woman who is accused of falsely accusing a Petaluma couple of trying to kidnap her children in December 2020 are expected to take place Tuesday.

The summations from opposing attorneys will cap off three days of testimony in the case of Katie Sorensen, whose misdemeanor jury trial is expected to resume at 10:30 a.m. in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa following a weekend break.

Sorensen is charged with three misdemeanor counts of making a false report of a crime. Her case is being tried before a jury of eight men and four women.

It is possible jurors could begin their deliberations later in the day. The proceedings are being overseen by Judge Laura Passaglia.

Sorensen, who is accused of making false allegations stemming from a Dec. 7, 2020 trip to a Petaluma Michaels store, could be sentenced to as much as 18 months in jail if she is convicted.

Sorensen claimed Eddie and Sadie Martinez tried to take her then-4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter at the Michaels store on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma.

Her allegations went viral via a Dec. 13, 2020 Instagram video that she posted. It was viewed more than 4 million times and attracted her thousands of new followers.

The prosecution contends Sorensen was trying to bolster her profile as a social media influencer, which she has denied. She testified last week that she filmed the video spontaneously while she was parked outside a local Target.

In her Instagram video and statements to police, Sorensen claimed the couple followed her while inside Michaels and could be overheard making comments about her children.

Sorensen told authorities they followed her outside, where they were joined by someone in a white van, but they all left after she called out to a nearby elderly man and his caretaker.

On the second day of testimony, the prosecution presented surveillance footage showing she and the Martinezes were near each other inside Michaels but they never interacted.

While not referenced in court, Sorensen, according to court records filed by the prosecution, was ”in significant engagement with QAnon conspiracy theories, which tend to center around kidnappers and pedophiles.“

Sorensen took the stand last week and testified in her own defense. She told jurors that she believes she “misinterpreted” her surroundings on Dec. 7 due to stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she called dispatchers shortly after her trip to Michaels and spoke to a Petaluma police officer. The officer testified Sorensen’s claims were broad and did not require an immediate investigation.

However, authorities launched an investigation was a week later after the Instagram video surfaced. Investigators said it included details that weren’t initially presented to them.

They specifically pointed out that she said in the video that the couple tried to grab her son’s stroller.

According to testimony, investigators later showed Sorensen surveillance footage from Michaels and she positively identified the then-unknown couple as the people who tried to take her children.

Petaluma police circulated the footage and the Martinezes came forward.

Police later announced Sorensen’s claims were without merit and cleared the Martinezes of any alleged wrongdoing.

The couple testified during the trial and said they in no way intended to abduct anyone. They went to the store looking for Christmas ornaments and had no interaction at all with Sorensen, who they said they did not know. Sadie Martinez told jurors the incident resulted in her and husband being identified as “child abductors.”

On Thursday, Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner asked Sorensen if it was now clear to her that the Martinezes never tried to take her children. She said yes.

Sorensen was charged in April 2021 and twice attempted to have the charges dismissed through a court-approved diversion.

Under diversion, a misdemeanor case can be postponed up to two years and dismissed if the defendant fulfills terms and conditions that have been approved by a judge.

Passaglia denied Sorensen’s requests because Sorensen never took responsibility or explained her actions, making it difficult to come up with appropriate terms for diversion.

