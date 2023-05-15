Dave Chappelle went after San Francisco during a surprise show in the city on Thursday.

Chappelle, 49, took a shot at homelessness crisis in the city.

“What the f--- happened to this place?” Chappelle asked, per SFGate.

Chappelle told the audience he was dining out at a restaurant in the city’s Tenderloin district and recalled that a homeless person defecated in front of the establishment just as Chappelle was walking in.

The comedian said that San Francisco had devolved into a “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie” and added that the entire city had become the Tenderloin now. The Tenderloin district of San Francisco is notorious for its crime, homelessness and drug problems.

“Y’all (expletive]) need a Batman!” the comic declared.

According to report, he wasn’t aware of the incident of a business owner hosing down a homeless person and had to have the crowd explain it. He pivoted quickly, saying he now remembered watching the video on YouTube … a hundred times.

