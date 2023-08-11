Sonoma County Department of Health Services on Tuesday put three transitional housing sites for homeless people run by DEMA Management & Consulting out for competitive bids.

The request for proposals marks the first time DEMA will have to follow conventional bidding practices to secure the consequential work caring for homeless at the sites since the company became a health department go-to contractor in May 2020.

The company since then billed at least $26 million to the county through a series of no-bid contracts, the majority of which was reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Association, a Press Democrat investigation published July 30 found.

In an emailed statement, Dave Kiff, director of the homelessness services division, said this week’s request for proposals was not a result of The Press Democrat’s reporting and had been planned for some time.

“We have been working on the Interim Housing Site Management (Request for Proposal) for at least three months,” Kiff said. “Its preparation involved legal review as well as Human Resources consultation. Once that was complete and final review occurred ... we were able to release it.”

The company was founded by former emergency room nurse Michelle Patino and her wife, Mica Pangborn, during the pandemic as the government scrambled to respond to fears that COVID-19 outbreaks among the homeless population could overwhelm the healthcare system.

During an interview at the offices of the The Press Democrat Tuesday, Patino and Pangborn said they had billed appropriately for their work staffing care sites for homeless people during the pandemic.

But if they made mistakes, they said they would make good on them.

“Every hour, every minute is accounted for,“ Patino said.

Rising to the occasion

Far from taking advantage of loosened contracting rules amid a health crisis, she said she and her company had risen to the occasion, met the county’s needs and saved taxpayers money.

“I've worked my butt off,” Patino said. “I've tried to assist this county and do everything I possibly can.”

The new request for proposals seeks one or more contractors to manage and provide housing support services at the tent encampment on the county’s administration campus in Santa Rosa, which has been operating since March.

It also covers Mickey Zane Place, the former Hotel Azura along Healdsburg Avenue downtown and a set of 26 RVs in a portion of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

However, the request for proposals states the fairgrounds site is likely to close later this year. It “serves as temporary shelter for persons transitioning out of homelessness,” and has been used to house people moved off the Joe Rodota Trail.

The managed tent encampment on Administration Drive, meanwhile, is likely to move in 2023 to a different location, according to the request, and the tents may be swapped out for some other structure.

In Tuesday’s interview with The Press Democrat, Patino said DEMA will submit a proposal to maintain management of the sites. She said she had known the projects would come up for a competitive bidding process soon but did not know exactly when.

The request calls for interested contractors to bid by Sept. 14. Given that timeline, DEMA’s proposal will likely come as the company’s previous billing remains under review by Sonoma County’s elected auditor-controller Erick Roeser.

Audit timeline

The auditor said his office’s work could take one to two months or longer.

Roeser opened the audit after The Press Democrat’s investigation was published online. He told The Press Democrat in an interview last week that his goal was to examine questions raised in the article.

The Press Democrat reviewed 26 months of the company’s invoices and interviewed 12 former and current DEMA employees. The newspaper’s reporting of $800,000 in questionable billing focused on a single position, the director of nursing, for which DEMA billed between $76 and $95 an hour.

Nine former healthcare employees told The Press Democrat they only remembered one person holding the director of nursing position.

One former employee, Heather Forbes, who held the position, said when she left the company, she was surprised to find a letter in her personnel file stating she was appointed director of nursing in March 2021.

But Forbes only understood herself as promoted to that position in September 2021, she said, calling the letter false.