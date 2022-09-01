Foppoli won’t run for mayor in Windsor

Dominic Foppoli, the former Windsor mayor who resigned last year after a group of women accused him of rape, sexual assault or other acts of sexual misconduct, is not running for mayor in November.

Windsor Town Clerk Irene Camacho-Werby confirmed Wednesday that Foppoli did not file the papers he took out in September to run for mayor along with the verified signatures of registered voters needed to continue the process by the Aug. 17 deadline.

If he had chosen to become a candidate, he would have been up against two current incumbents, Council member Rosa Reynoza and Vice Mayor Esther Lemus, who has accused Foppoli of drugging and raping her two years ago while they were serving on the council.

Foppoli, who has denied all accusations of wrongdoing, could not be reached for comment Wednesday about why he chose not to run.

His last known residence was in Windsor’s District 4, where if he had decided to run for a council seat, he would have faced candidates Tanya Potter and Kevin Gonyo.

Asked for her reaction Wednesday afternoon, Lemus said, “We have moved forward and I’m excited that we are continuing to move forward.

“We have many issues that we need strong leadership to deal with. I look forward to addressing housing affordability, drought issues, fire prevention and continuing support of small businesses as mayor,” she added.

Lemus, who is a former Sonoma County assistant district attorney, is one of seven women who joined together in April in a lawsuit accusing Foppoli of sexual assault. The suit also contends his Healdsburg winery, Christopher Creek, and the Santa Rosa chapter of Active 20-30, a national service club, facilitated his misconduct.

A call to attorney Traci Carillo, who is representing the plaintiffs in that suit, was not immediately returned Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 14 women have come forward with allegations against Foppoli since they were first reported in April 2021 in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Foppoli, 40, was the subject of a criminal investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which was turned over to the state attorney general’s office earlier this year.

The press office for the Attorney General said Wednesday there were no updates on the status of the agency’s investigation or any charging decisions.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.