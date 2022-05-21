However, Wenrick, the former director of the university’s world-class music center, says he told Sakaki within her first two months on campus that McCallum had made several women he worked with uncomfortable. The conversation, as he remembered it, took place Aug. 19, 2016, as she prepared to introduce famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma before a concert.

Wenrick, 69, who used the surname Martin until he married in 2017, had worked at Sonoma State for nearly 16 years. He started as a locksmith and worked his way up to become managing director of operations, logistics and facilities management at the Green Music Center in 2014.

After Sakaki arrived in 2016, she and McCallum would often go backstage to greet artists and were frequent visitors at the in-house Prelude Restaurant and Bar.

“That was new and exciting,” Wenrick said. “We were seeing them on a real regular basis in the first month that they were there.”

But female staff quickly began to feel uncomfortable around McCallum, said Wenrick and two other former Green Music Center administrators who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they fear retribution.

“I just remember … everybody, especially the females I talked to, talking about how uncomfortable Patrick made them feel when he was around,” Wenrick said.

He said other former employees told him McCallum made them feel uncomfortable by staring at female employees’ breasts and giving lingering hugs.

Wenrick said two employees discussed their feelings with him directly and would go out of their way to avoid McCallum, waiting to greet him and Sakaki until they were already seated at Prelude, to avoid hugs.

The Press Democrat is not identifying the women because they are reported victims of sexual harassment. One woman declined to speak with The Press Democrat and the other did not respond to multiple requests for interviews.

Wenrick and the two other former Green Music Center administrators, however, said they were aware one of the women was keeping a log of her experiences with McCallum.

“I heard some women were keeping records, and I was like, if something is there, we need to report it,” a former midlevel director said. She never made a report because she was never told about any harassment directly from people who experienced it, she said.

Wenrick, however, decided to speak to Sakaki.

“They had just barely been there a few months, and I didn't want to create this big controversy, which may have turned out to be nothing,” he said. “I didn't want to damage her reputation or damage her in such a way that she wouldn't be able to effectively meet and (get) people to have confidence in her.”

His view of the situation has changed, however.

“(McCallum’s) behavior has been going on literally for years now,” he said. “But at the time … it was a brand new thing.”

On the night of the Yo-Yo Ma concert, Sakaki was standing stage right, Wenrick said, waiting to make welcoming remarks. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, Wenrick said he began speaking.

“Just her and I were there and I said, you know, I just wanted to give you a quick heads-up about this,” Wenrick said.

“And I told her that there's been some female employees having some concerns about Patrick's behavior, he’s making them feel a little uncomfortable. I didn't really get into any major details or anything like that.”

He said Sakaki acknowledged his remark but made no further comment and asked no questions.

“She looked at me, said, ‘OK.’ And then she never said another word (until she) went on stage and did her thing, took her seat. And that was the last I heard of it,” Wenrick said.

Larry Kamer, Sakaki’s spokesperson, said the president “has no recollection of the conversation (Wenrick) alleges took place.”

“That said, Dr. Sakaki would never retaliate against anyone for bringing forward workplace issues,” Kamer said. “She has made clear that she abhors discrimination based on race, gender, ethnicity, or sexual preference. Her entire professional life has been dedicated to creating opportunities for members of underrepresented communities.”

McCallum also cast doubt on the conversation.

“I just want to say in absolute total confidence, if Judy had ever heard anything about my behavior, there’s no question she would have talked to me about it,” he said.

McCallum has apologized for actions that made staff uncomfortable, while denying he ever had inappropriate intentions.

In a long email sent to several friends and family members April 16, he explained he had very little understanding of how the actions of a president’s spouse could be perceived and admitted he had been too friendly with people and too eager to get involved with campus matters.