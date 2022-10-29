The projects are being paid for through a mix of federal dollars and PG&E settlement funds.

The City Council in February approved the purchase of a 2-acre property at Fountaingrove Parkway and Stagecoach Road that will be the new home of the fire station . The city anticipates awarding a construction contract in January and construction is expected to start by summer.

Repairs will also be made to landscaping and irrigation along Fountaingrove Parkway from Highway 101 to Daybreak Court and neighborhood streets will also see road improvements.

That work is expected to start in the spring and be completed in the summer.

Next year the city will shift its focus to road repairs, including repairing asphalt on Fountaingrove Parkway from Mendocino Avenue to Hadley Hill Drive South and Bicentennial Way from Mendocino to Lake Park Drive, which were damaged during debris removal.

Repairs at six city parks and opens spaces is nearly complete. Crews have repaired the turf, irrigation, electrical systems and fencing and installed new picnic tables, signs and playground equipment.

Beyond housing construction, Santa Rosa is completing infrastructure repairs to city parks and roads across Fountaingrove that were damaged in the fire. The city is also working to rebuild Fire Station 5, which was destroyed.

In the weeks after the Tubbs Fire tore through Ernest Berghof’s Rincon Ridge neighborhood, his neighbors came together intent on rebuilding.

Residents in the hillside enclave of about 50 homes off Fountaingrove Parkway and Rincon Ridge Drive formed a committee, interviewed contractors and selected a developer who rebuilt the majority of the homes in the subdivision.

Their efforts paid off. Berghof and his neighbors were among the first residents to move back into Fountaingrove in 2020.

But empty lots still dot the hillside community of northeastern Santa Rosa five years after the 2017 firestorm roared over the hills from Calistoga, destroying about 1,600 homes in the area and killing two residents there.

About 1,130 homes have been rebuilt or are under construction, 70% of the units lost, according to Santa Rosa rebuilding data. As it was almost from the get-go, that puts Fountaingrove’s recovery far behind Coffey Park a few miles west across Highway 101, where nearly all of the more than 1,400 destroyed homes have been rebuilt.

“It was pretty clear pretty quick that the neighborhood wanted to rebuild.” Ernest Berghof

More homes are in the pipeline, including two large apartment projects at Mendocino Avenue and Fountaingrove Parkway that once completed will transform one of the main entrances to the upscale neighborhood. The projects call for more than 650 units combined at the sites of the former Journey’s End mobile home park and Fountaingrove Inn and represent the largest redevelopment in the burn area.

City officials said while Fountaingrove has come back slower than other regions ravaged by the firestorm, the work that has been completed is remarkable. After the fires, many wondered how long it would take for Fountaingrove to recover, with some tracking the effort estimating it could be a decade before the work was completed.

Still, officials acknowledged there’s more work to do.

“Our goal has always been to make whole our neighborhoods,” said City Council member Victoria Fleming, whose 4th District includes Fountaingrove. “While we have made great progress, we will not rest until we are done.”

Rebuilding slowed by challenges

After the fire, city planning staff quickly mobilized to streamline rebuilding efforts, opening a center dedicated to processing permit applications, bringing on additional staff to help with the workload, adopting policy to expedite reviews and waiving certain fees.

“That was a real key that helped put us on a path to where we are now,” said Jesse Oswald, Santa Rosa’s chief building official.

About 80 homes were rebuilt in Coffey Park in the first year. Just six homes had been rebuilt in that time frame in Fountaingrove.

The neighborhood was made up of an assortment of subdivisions built since the 1970s, offering residents expansive views of the region, access to top tech and health employers and amenities including an 18-hole golf course that survived the fire.

A total of 1,619 units — the majority large single-family homes, plus two apartment complexes and an assisted living facility — were destroyed across Fountaingrove, Montecito Heights, Hidden Valley, the Highway 101 corridor and Round Barn areas, according to city data.

Rincon Ridge in Fountaingrove, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, bordered by Millbrook and Parkgarden Drive. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Oswald said there was a lot of angst among city officials during early rebuilding efforts regarding the slower resurgence in the area.

Oswald and Planning and Economic Development Director Clare Hartman pointed to several factors that contributed to slower construction.

Debris removal in Fountaingrove took longer. Parts of the water system were contaminated with a cancer-causing chemical that took months and millions of dollars to clean up. The uneven topography, wooded landscape and larger lots hampered attempts at a quicker comeback, especially compared to the flat terrain in Coffey Park.

Many of the homeowners also faced challenges with home insurance gaps and found that payouts were far short of what it would take for costly rebuilds.

As fires menaced the city again in 2019 and 2020, some residents left, unsettled by the notion of rebuilding in an area that had burned twice in 50-plus years and the reality that it could happen again. Official maps categorize Fountaingrove as among the city’s most fire-prone areas.

Construction picked up by early 2020 with about 200 homes completed and more than 700 under construction or review. Still, there were more vacant lots in Fountaingrove than rebuilt homes.

Today, 936 units have been rebuilt and 196 were under construction as of early October, according to city data. Permits have been issued for another 40 units and 422 units were under review.