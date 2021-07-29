How to get a California digital COVID-19 vaccine card

Are you worried about losing your COVID-19 vaccination card?

The State of California launched a website earlier this summer that allows residents to request a digital copy of their vaccination card using information stored in the California Immunization Registry.

To request a copy, visit myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov and enter your first and last name, date of birth and phone number or email address. You also will be asked to set a four-digit PIN.

If your phone number or email address matches the state’s records, you will receive a text or email with a link to your digital vaccination card. After entering your pin, you should be able to retrieve the card with a QR code that ensures it’s authentic.

The digital vaccination card can be saved to both Android and Apple devices, and it can be printed as a replacement if you lose your current card.

If several vaccine records are associated with one phone number or email address, each request should be entered separately, according to the state website.

Those who received their COVID-19 shots through federal agencies such as Veterans Affairs or Indian Health Services won’t be able to retrieve their vaccination card through the state’s website.

For more information, visit myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/faq.