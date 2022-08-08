ICYMI: Top weekend news stories from Sonoma County

We hope you and yours have enjoyed this summer weekend. If you've been too busy — or relaxed — to stay up on the news, don't worry. We've compiled the five local news stories you don't want to miss.

From a story about a desperate search for a lost wedding ring to the latest on monkeypox, here are our top weekend reads.

Gary and Barbara Greensweig, with Barbara’s parents Rosalie and Lester Schweit, on their wedding day, Aug. 6, 1972.

Santa Rosa man lost his ring 21 years ago. It turned up a month before his 50th anniversary:

This is the story of a lost ring, a desperate search and a dog named Sushi. It’s also the story of serendipity, friendship and luck. It started in 2001, when Gary Greensweig took off his wedding ring to give his dog a bath. He lost the ring and thought he’d never see it again. But destiny had other plans.

Dr. Tony Sienz, right, gives Nathan Sheuermann of Windsor a monkeypox vaccine injection at the Russian River Health Center targeting high-risk individuals attending Lazy Bear Week in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Monkeypox cases up 180% in Sonoma County, raising alarm as health officials hone public message:

On Friday, county health officials issued a “letter to the community” aimed at raising awareness about the monkeypox threat. Local officials said there were now 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox infection among Sonoma County residents, a 180% increase since July 25, when the county reported six confirmed or suspected cases.

Norlina (freighter) off starboard bow, aground on the rocks, Horseshoe Point, Calif., August 1926, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, International Newsreel Collection, P82-019a.1,077pl (SAFR 19106).

Century-old Sonoma Coast shipwreck a step away from the National Register of Historic Places:

The steel-hulled tramp freighter Norlina ran aground on jagged rocks in 1926 in the middle of the night off the Sonoma Coast. It would sail no more. But the ship continues to steam forward, at least through the bureaucratic waters of historic preservation.

Zoey Skye is lifted by Reina Dorado during their match as part of “Midget Wrestling Warriors” at the Sonoma County Fair, Friday, August 5, 2022 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2022

‘Midget Wrestling’ at Sonoma County Fair delights some, offends others:

It was a rowdy, rollicking exhibition of professional wrestling. But how did this event, which struck many as insensitive, exploitative and antiquated, end up at this year’s county fair?

The Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park on April 28, 2022. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Newly released records show more sexual harassment, misconduct cases involving SSU employees:

California State University this week released records summarizing dozens of additional cases involving substantiated complaints of sexual harassment and other misconduct by employees of the nation’s largest four-year public college system. Sonoma State University accounted for three cases in the span of four years.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.