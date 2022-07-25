Joe Rodota Trail unhoused individuals seek temporary restraining order against Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Unhoused individuals camping along Santa Rosa’s Joe Rodota Trail have requested a temporary restraining order against Sonoma County and the city of Santa Rosa to block plans to clear their encampment.

Seven unhoused individuals camping on the trail filed the notice in the U.S. District Court for Northern California Monday, less than 24 hours of ahead of the planned sweep.

As of 1 p.m. no order had been issued.

Sonoma County Regional Park rangers delivered notices to individuals camping on the trail on Friday, giving them until 8 a.m. Tuesday to vacate or risk citation or arrest.

Two weeks earlier, county officials closed the trail between Stony Point Road and Dutton Avenue citing public safety concerns and a lack of vacant shelter spaces.

Since then, some residents in shelters have moved to longer term housing said county Communications Specialist Gilbert Martinez.

“Everyone at the trail we can accommodate at one of the multiple sites being offered,” Martinez said.

Martinez said there are between 30 and 35 individuals camping on the trail, according to a count taken on Friday.

The county has offered those individuals space at Sam Jones, a congregate housing shelter in west Santa Rosa, and non-congregate sites including Los Guilicos Village, a homeless shelter near Oakmont, and trailers at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, said Martinez.

However, the restraining order request accuses the county of failing to provide individuals with adequate housing options.

“On July 22nd, without offers of shelter and without genuine offers of property storage, a squadron of Sonoma County Regional Park Rangers flooded our modest encampment on the Joe Rodota trail threatening to arrest (us) on July 26th if we did not move,” the complaint said.

The seven individuals seeking the order have requested “immediate injunctive relief” and a meeting with county and city officials to reason with us on a workable solution that is acceptable to both parties,” the complaint said.

Martinez said the county could not immediately comment on the complaint or whether it would impact plans on Monday to help individuals move before Tuesday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.