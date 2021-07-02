Lake County confirms two cases of delta variant

The Lake County Health Services Department has confirmed two cases of the so-called delta variant of the coronavirus.

U.S. and state health authorities characterize the variant, first identified in India, as a highly transmissible strain, more so than the one that began the pandemic.

It is responsible for a growing share of the cases in California and elsewhere, almost all of them among unvaccinated people.

Lake County’s test positivity and daily case rates have begun to increase after an all-time low during mid-June.

Health officials are urging unvaccinated residents of the county to schedule a first-dose appointment.

To date, Sonoma County has identified 31 cases of the delta variant.