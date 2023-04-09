Sunlight filters through Sonoma County’s rolling hills, Thursday, April 6, 2023, near Petaluma. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Landscape and fellowship offer North Bay residents time of hope and renewal

Whether it comes from religious traditions or walks among vibrant spring wildflower blooms, there’s a collective burst of optimism and relief right now. Rarely has our community been hungrier for the spark of light.
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 9, 2023, 4:03AM
Updated 2 hours ago

When Janet Blair was a kid in Florida, her mother never liked going to Good Friday services at their Lutheran church. Good Friday dwells on the crucifixion of Jesus. It’s a somber, contemplative event for Christians, and it made Blair’s mom sad.

Blair, now the minister of Knox Presbyterian and Thanksgiving Lutheran churches in Santa Rosa — a rare double denomination that she pastors in unified services — sees it differently. You can’t fully feel the joy of Easter, which celebrates Christ’s resurrection, without the pain of Good Friday, she said.

Each paints only half the picture.

Parishioners of The Cove, Friday, April 7, 2023, bow their heads in prayer as Dan Baumgartner, next to the cross, senior pastor of the Presbyterian church in the Larkfield Wikiup area, gives a short sermon about the meaning and significance of Good Friday. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Parishioners of The Cove, Friday, April 7, 2023, bow their heads in prayer as Dan Baumgartner, next to the cross, senior pastor of the Presbyterian church in the Larkfield Wikiup area, gives a short sermon about the meaning and significance of Good Friday. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“The season of Easter, as it cycles around again to us this spring, represents resurrection and new life to Christians,” Blair said. “And that speaks to our situation in so many ways — bringing us hope after a dark time. Or maybe even the hope of hope, which might be just what we need.

“Like a spark of light in a dark place.”

Whether it comes from ancient religious traditions or walks among vibrant spring wildflower blooms, there’s a collective burst of optimism and relief right now. Rarely has our community been hungrier for the spark of light Blair described.

Thousands of yellow buttercups line the Sonoma Bike Trail, Thursday, April 6, 2023, near the Sonoma State Historic Park General Vallejo's Home. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Thousands of yellow buttercups line the Sonoma Bike Trail, Thursday, April 6, 2023, near the Sonoma State Historic Park General Vallejo's Home. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Celebrations of renewal

Sunday’s Easter celebration intersects with both the Jewish Passover (which began at sundown Wednesday and will end the evening of April 23) and Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting that began March 23 and ends with Eid al-Fitr on April 21. That convergence happened in 2022 as well, but generally occurs only about once every 30 years.

While each of those holidays is layered with complex history and meaning, all of them contain a central element of hope and renewal — a journey from darkness into light, from a time of need to a time of plenty.

“I feel it’s part of God’s grandeur to have many different religions.” Rabbi Mordecai Miller, Congregation Beth Ami

Renewal is a huge aspect of Ramadan, said Sameh Hussein, president of the Islamic Center of Santa Rosa.

“It’s a yearly recharge of your faith through fasting. Through acts of charity. Through prayer,” Hussein said.

Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma Rabbi Dovid Bush, left, and wife, Devorah Bush, light candles on their table as the sun sets to begin Passover Seder dinner at the Petaluma Hotel on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma Rabbi Dovid Bush, left, and wife, Devorah Bush, light candles on their table as the sun sets to begin Passover Seder dinner at the Petaluma Hotel on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“When you fast from dawn to sunset, it reminds you how much vanity we live in. How the intake of food, and worldly things in general, is way more than what we need to survive. It reminds us that life is not about grabbing everything you can.”

The three global religious holidays all encourage deprivation. For Muslims, it is daily fasting. For Christians, it is the rigors of Lent. For Jews, the tradition of eating unleavened bread at Passover Seder.

Passover shares commonality not only with Lent and Ramadan, but also with the pre-Judeo rituals of springtime fertility, acknowledged Rabbi Mordecai Miller of Santa Rosa’s Congregation Beth Ami.

“The way I understand it, the reason why we have different religions — especially when we have a similar kind of direction toward one ultimate, universal source of creation, something beyond ourselves — is that different metaphors speak to different people,” the rabbi said. “I feel it’s part of God’s grandeur to have many different religions.”

Beth Ami’s Passover observances included a prayer for dew the first day, a way of marking the end of the rainy season. And thank goodness for that.

Moonrise at the Saint Teresa of Avila Church in Bodega, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Moonrise at the Saint Teresa of Avila Church in Bodega, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Long winter

Perhaps we were warped by several years of drought, but for many people, the winter of 2022-23 seemed interminable. A procession of atmospheric rivers worthy of the Old Testament dropped 42.7 inches of rain before Friday’s precipitation, a light storm that felt like winter’s last exhale.

The average for Oct. 1 through March 31 is 27.8 inches. As recently as 2020-21, Santa Rosa got just 14.3 inches of rain over those six months.

And it wasn’t just the wet. If you think winter was colder than usual this year, you’re right.

For the first time in several years, Tolay Lake in the Tolay Lake Regional Park, is once again nearly full, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 near Petaluma. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
For the first time in several years, Tolay Lake in the Tolay Lake Regional Park, is once again nearly full, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 near Petaluma. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Data provided by Brooke Bingaman, lead forecaster at the National Weather Services’ Bay Area office, shows that November was 5.2 degrees cooler than normal in mean temperature, and December was 1.8 degrees cooler. January was actually slighter warmer than usual. Then came the prolonged chill.

From 1991-2020, the average temperature in Santa Rosa in February was 51.8 degrees. This February, the average was 47.4. The 30-year mean for March was 54.4 degrees here. This March, it was 49.7.

Typically, according to Bingaman’s numbers, there are 16 days in March-April that crack 70 degrees. In 2022, in the throes of drought, there were 29. This year, there was exactly one.

The calendar was flipping to spring. The weather app on your phone refused to cooperate. March went in like a lion and out like a slightly less angry lion, leaving yet more mudslides, downed trees and washed-out intersections.

Would it never end?

Helen Putnam Regional Park was advertising the answer Thursday. As April mornings go, it wasn’t anything special. The sky was a marble of pale blue and white swirls, and the sun labored to break through. But the parking lot was mostly full, and the trails were active.

“We especially like the spring,” said Bonnie De Berry of Petaluma, talking while striding uphill with her two children. “Because it’s green. And it’s not too hot, not too cold. We love seeing the wildflowers.”

They were in abundance Thursday — colorful bursts of sun cups, dwarf checkermallow and, of course, California poppies, plus weird spiky balls of purple sanicle and sprays of invasive flowers that Len Mazur would just as soon not emphasize.

“It’s amazing to go to places like Hood Mountain or the ridges of the Mayacamas, and to see those landscapes absolutely come back to life.“ Len Mazur, Sonoma County Regional Parks

Mazur’s title is vegetation management technician for Sonoma County Regional Parks, but most people know him as the wildflower guy. And he is hopeful for a particularly vivid display this year.

“The colder temperatures have delayed that,” Mazur said. “But I wouldn’t say they have destroyed the potential. We should be seeing really spectacular local native wildflower blooms, it’s just going to start up a little later.”

Mazur admits to “chasing wildflowers,” moving from the coast to the inland hills and valleys, and finally to higher elevations as each of those areas erupt in succession. Right now, he is grooving on our oak woodlands. That includes the oaks themselves, with their sprouting tassels destined to become acorns.

A blacktail deer grazes amidst winter blow down at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
A blacktail deer grazes amidst winter blow down at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park in Kenwood, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“A lot of times, the general population doesn’t consider an oak to be a wildflower,” Mazur said.

“But all of our native oaks are in full bloom — pendant blooms, like a blooming mass. Underneath those oaks, you’re likely to see Henderson’s shooting star, baby blue eyes, milkmaids. I’ve also been seeing fiddlenecks, lupines and checker blooms, to name a few.”

Mazur isn’t big into the idea of glorious spring renewal. As a botanist, he said, he appreciates the unique growth of every season, and every microclimate. But lately he has been struck by how vigorously some of his favorite haunts have sprung back to life after being devastated by recent wildfires.

“Seeing the natural regeneration has been powerful to me,” Mazur said.

“It shows the stamina our local ecosystems have to regenerate after really catastrophic events. It’s amazing to go to places like Hood Mountain or the ridges of the Mayacamas, and to see those landscapes absolutely come back to life. In terms of the conversation about renewal, that makes it feel really potent.”

Reasons for relief

The North Bay entered winter choked by a long drought, then whipped almost immediately into ominous rising waters. Now, miraculously, we may be leaving both behind for a while.

Sunrise greets the day over Chileno Valley and Two Rock, which border Marin and Sonoma County’s, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
Sunrise greets the day over Chileno Valley and Two Rock, which border Marin and Sonoma County’s, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

There is another reason for relief, though it’s a more fraught subject to discuss: COVID-19.

Doctors and scientists, unlike politicians, have been loath to announce the end of the pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is still out there. It’s still potentially lethal for the more vulnerable among us, and health officials don’t want the public to stray from vaccinations, or masking when appropriate.

But it does feels like we’re emerging from the long, dark metaphorical winter of this pandemic.

“Suddenly we can see each other’s faces,” Dr. Eric Hodes, chief medical officer, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

“We’re not seeing the numbers of people getting really, really sick,” said Dr. Eric Hodes, who took over as chief medical officer at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in February. “That’s really great for patients, and for our caregivers. It was so hard to see people not do well with this new disease no one understood.”

When he spoke Friday, Hodes said Memorial currently had six patients with COVID. None were in intensive care.

The California Department of Public Health dropped its masking requirement for health care facilities on April 3. Memorial followed suit, acknowledging that the dominant omicron strains of the virus are highly transmissible, but not nearly as deadly as their predecessors.

“Suddenly we can see each other’s faces,” Hodes said. “To see that mandate removed has been a relief for people — and a sign that things are better.”

No doubt, there is still plenty to be glum about. The American political landscape remains a horror show. Homelessness is proving intractable, and too many Sonoma County parents and students are feeling unsettled about the safety of their schools.

But the power of a sunlit walk, over rounded hills painted in shades of green that only a Benjamin Moore marketing executive could hope to name, cannot be underestimated.

It’s the hope of hope, as Pastor Janet Blair said, and we can all rejoice in that.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.