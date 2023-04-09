When Janet Blair was a kid in Florida, her mother never liked going to Good Friday services at their Lutheran church. Good Friday dwells on the crucifixion of Jesus. It’s a somber, contemplative event for Christians, and it made Blair’s mom sad.

Blair, now the minister of Knox Presbyterian and Thanksgiving Lutheran churches in Santa Rosa — a rare double denomination that she pastors in unified services — sees it differently. You can’t fully feel the joy of Easter, which celebrates Christ’s resurrection, without the pain of Good Friday, she said.

Each paints only half the picture.

Parishioners of The Cove, Friday, April 7, 2023, bow their heads in prayer as Dan Baumgartner, next to the cross, senior pastor of the Presbyterian church in the Larkfield Wikiup area, gives a short sermon about the meaning and significance of Good Friday. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“The season of Easter, as it cycles around again to us this spring, represents resurrection and new life to Christians,” Blair said. “And that speaks to our situation in so many ways — bringing us hope after a dark time. Or maybe even the hope of hope, which might be just what we need.

“Like a spark of light in a dark place.”

Whether it comes from ancient religious traditions or walks among vibrant spring wildflower blooms, there’s a collective burst of optimism and relief right now. Rarely has our community been hungrier for the spark of light Blair described.

Thousands of yellow buttercups line the Sonoma Bike Trail, Thursday, April 6, 2023, near the Sonoma State Historic Park General Vallejo's Home. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Celebrations of renewal

Sunday’s Easter celebration intersects with both the Jewish Passover (which began at sundown Wednesday and will end the evening of April 23) and Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting that began March 23 and ends with Eid al-Fitr on April 21. That convergence happened in 2022 as well, but generally occurs only about once every 30 years.

While each of those holidays is layered with complex history and meaning, all of them contain a central element of hope and renewal — a journey from darkness into light, from a time of need to a time of plenty.

“I feel it’s part of God’s grandeur to have many different religions.” Rabbi Mordecai Miller, Congregation Beth Ami

Renewal is a huge aspect of Ramadan, said Sameh Hussein, president of the Islamic Center of Santa Rosa.

“It’s a yearly recharge of your faith through fasting. Through acts of charity. Through prayer,” Hussein said.

Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma Rabbi Dovid Bush, left, and wife, Devorah Bush, light candles on their table as the sun sets to begin Passover Seder dinner at the Petaluma Hotel on Kentucky Street in downtown Petaluma, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

“When you fast from dawn to sunset, it reminds you how much vanity we live in. How the intake of food, and worldly things in general, is way more than what we need to survive. It reminds us that life is not about grabbing everything you can.”

The three global religious holidays all encourage deprivation. For Muslims, it is daily fasting. For Christians, it is the rigors of Lent. For Jews, the tradition of eating unleavened bread at Passover Seder.

Passover shares commonality not only with Lent and Ramadan, but also with the pre-Judeo rituals of springtime fertility, acknowledged Rabbi Mordecai Miller of Santa Rosa’s Congregation Beth Ami.

“The way I understand it, the reason why we have different religions — especially when we have a similar kind of direction toward one ultimate, universal source of creation, something beyond ourselves — is that different metaphors speak to different people,” the rabbi said. “I feel it’s part of God’s grandeur to have many different religions.”

Beth Ami’s Passover observances included a prayer for dew the first day, a way of marking the end of the rainy season. And thank goodness for that.

Moonrise at the Saint Teresa of Avila Church in Bodega, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Long winter

Perhaps we were warped by several years of drought, but for many people, the winter of 2022-23 seemed interminable. A procession of atmospheric rivers worthy of the Old Testament dropped 42.7 inches of rain before Friday’s precipitation, a light storm that felt like winter’s last exhale.

The average for Oct. 1 through March 31 is 27.8 inches. As recently as 2020-21, Santa Rosa got just 14.3 inches of rain over those six months.

And it wasn’t just the wet. If you think winter was colder than usual this year, you’re right.