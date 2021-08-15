Latest COVID-19 death in Sonoma County brings toll to 338

Sonoma County health officials reported a a new coronavirus-related death on Friday night, the latest fallout from a continuing summer surge of cases and increased hospitalizations involving severely ill patients.

The latest death is that of a woman who was in her 90s. She died on Aug. 4 while in a hospital, was unvaccinated and had underlying conditions, according to Sonoma County Public Information Officer Paul Gullixson.

According to the county’s website reporting COVID-19 cases data, 76 COVID--positive patients are now being treated in hospitals’ ICUs.

The county announced 150 more cases on Friday night, though none were active. The overwhelming number of new cases being reported are among the unvaccinated, according to the data.

Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, has described deaths of unvaccinated people as “preventable tragedies.”

This is the 338th death reported in the county since the pandemic began, Gullixson said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.