Latest Sonoma County COVID deaths involved underlying health conditions

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 17, 2022, 6:24PM
Three Sonoma County men who died from COVID-19 over the past two weeks had underlying health conditions, the county confirmed Monday.

The men, who were all above the age of 80, bring the total number of Sonoma County deaths to 426 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Their deaths were previously reported by the county but limited specifics about each individual weren’t released until Monday.

According to county staff, the latest deaths and their dates include:

Jan. 4: An unvaccinated man who died at a hospital

Jan. 7: A vaccinated man above the age of 85 who died at a skilled nursing facility

Jan. 8: An unvaccinated man who died at a skilled nursing facility

Last week, Sonoma County issued a 30-day ban on large public indoor and outdoor gatherings in response to the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Residents are also encouraged to avoid leaving homes except to go to work or school or make necessary trips like to the grocery store or doctor’s office.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

