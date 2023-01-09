Another round of rain is hitting Sonoma County Monday after a dry Sunday that even saw some sunshine.

Reporter Madison Smalstig (@madi_smals) is covering happenings all day. Send storm-related tips to her at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.

Here is the latest on the storm:

8:30 a.m.: Petaluma Fire Department makes multiple weather-related rescues

The rainfall brought by the atmospheric river is already triggering localized flooding in Petaluma, according to firefighters.

The Petaluma Fire Department has made at least six weather-related rescues Monday morning.

Most of them have been of people who drove their cars into standing water on roads such as Redwood Way and North McDowell Boulevard, said Petaluma Fire Captain Kevin Burris.

There was also one rescue of a homeless person who was surrounded by flood waters on Corona Road where it crosses over the Petaluma River.

None of the rescues have resulted in injuries.

Firefighters have made all of the rescues on foot, without the use of the swift water rescue boat, Burris said.

Burris said this localized flooding is normal that the city had yet to see any major flooding leading into homes.

“The waters go up and down fairly quickly here,” he said. “I would imagine we should be doing better by this afternoon.”

8:20 a.m.: Crews rescue stranded motorist on flooded Slusser Road

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit Deputy Jacky Crachiola, left, and Sonoma County Fire District firefighter Chuck Franceschi, right, help a stranded motorist out of the flooded Slusser Road at River Road, near Windsor on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Rescue crews from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and Sonoma County Fire District helped a stranded motorist off of flooded Slusser Road at River Road near Windsor.

7:50 a.m.: Sonoma County Office of Education announces closure of special education programs

The following special education programs, which are hosted at or facilitated by the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District are also closed due to weather concerns:

– SCOE Transition Program

– SCOE El Colegio Preschool

– SCOE at Lawrence Jones Middle School

– SCOE at Rancho Cotate High School

– SCOE at University Prep at La Fiesta

7:20 a.m.: Sonoma County Office of Education announces more school closures

The following school district will be closed due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding or other storm-related concerns:

– Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District

6:34 a.m.: National Weather Service issues flood advisory for much of the North Bay

A flood advisory is in effect until 8:45 a.m. for much of the North Bay, including Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Cloverdale, according to the National Weather Service.

Flood Advisory Now in Effect until 845 AM PST This Morning. https://t.co/e26KbIhc5P #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2XijzJ60JW — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2023

6:14 a.m.: Rohnert Park roads closed due to flooding

Rohnert Park Expressway at Rancho Verde is closed and Martin/Redwood is closed, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. Authorities urge residents to call Dispatch at 707-584-2600 if they see an area that has flooding and there are no signs up. They also remind drivers to not drive through bodies of water.

5:39 a.m.: Petaluma roads closed due to flooding

Lakeville Highway between Frates Road and Stage Gulch, Stony Point Road, between Petaluma Blvd North and Pepper Road and Rainsville Road between LIberty Road and Stony Point Road are closed due to flooding, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Authorities advise motorist to drive slowly. Watch out for standing water in the roadway and don’t drive through flooded roadways.

9 p.m. Sunday: ‘Very impactful’ storm system expected through Tuesday

A graphic shared on Twitter by the National Weather Service shows that Santa Rosa could get as much as 3 inches of rain through Tuesday. Cloverdale could see as much as 4 inches of rain.

We're still expecting major wind and rain impacts later tonight into Monday. Flooding, downed trees, and power outages are likely. NEVER drive through flooded roadways, and remember that obstacles in the roadway are VERY difficult to see at night! Stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/K0eiqC40Wn — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2023

7 pm. Sunday: Sonoma County Office of Education announces school closures

The following school districts will be closed due to fallen trees, lack of electricity, flooding or other storm-related concerns:

– Fort Ross Elementary School District (also plans to close Tuesday)

– Guerneville School District

– Horicon School District (also plans to close Tuesday)

– Kashia School District (also plans to close Tuesday)

– Montgomery Elementary (also plans to close Tuesday)