The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday in Forestville has been identified by authorities.

Oswaldo Mario-Rogelio Cardenas Jr., 18, of Cloverdale, was walking with two other people alongside River Road about 7:30 a.m. when a Buick Enclave struck and killed him.

The driver briefly stopped before driving off.

The 2008 to 2013 Enclave was later spotted near the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station on Airport Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol released footage of the suspected SUV on Sunday.

CHP is still looking for the driver, who is believed to be a white woman, about 40 years old with a tattoo on her upper arm or shoulder.

The CHP is encouraging anyone with information to call 707-588-1400.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Cardenas’ family with funeral arrangements and raised more than $16,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

