Officials report wider COVID-19 outbreak at Sonoma County’s largest homeless shelter

Sonoma County health officials on Wednesday said a COVID-19 outbreak at the county’s largest homeless shelter is larger than originally reported, with infections potentially reaching more than half of the 156 residents.

Officials said the coronavirus outbreak at Sam Jones L. Hall homeless shelter in Santa Rosa has reached at least 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. An additional 26 positive cases are still being reviewed by local public health staff, potentially bringing the total to 85 infections — nearly twice the sum reported last week.

Nearly half of the affected residents were vaccinated, officials said.

“The fact is that the virus is more likely to spread in congregate settings like homeless shelters,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “Vaccinated individuals are more likely to experience a breakthrough in COVID If they're gathered with groups of unvaccinated individuals who become positive.”

The outbreak in the homeless center and a broader surge of cases in the local community spurred county officials to reopen an alternative care site for pandemic cases at the Best Western Dry Creek Inn in Healdsburg. The site, closed June 30 amid an ebb in virus cases, reopened Wednesday — a reflection of the sudden uptick in COVID-19 infections after a monthslong decline.

Many of the infected shelter residents were moved there Wednesday, Mase said.

Public health officials said its still unclear if any of the new infections at the shelter are linked to the delta variant of the coronavirus, a more transmissible strain rapidly spreading across the nation and globe. Genetic sequencing of the cases is being conducted by new equipment at the county’s public health lab.

News of the wider outbreak at the Santa Rosa shelter comes amid a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases in the general population, largely driven by the virus spreading among local residents who have not been vaccinated as well spread of the delta strain.

During a press briefing Wednesday, officials said 61% of the 59 shelter cases were people age 50 or older. Of those infections, 28 occurred among people who had been vaccinated, officials said. Most were inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said.

Nine of those infected residents were hospitalized, including one who was treated in intensive care. That person has been discharged. The county said four of the nine have been discharged and the other five remain in the hospital.

Six of the nine hospitalized residents were fully vaccinated. At least two of the nine were hospitalized for conditions other than COVID-19 illness.

Officials said it was unclear whether the outbreak at Sam Jones started among an unvaccinated individual and spread to those who had been vaccinated.

The Finley Avenue shelter is run by Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, the county’s dominant homeless services provider.

Officials said last week they were caring for infected residents — numbering 47 at that time — by isolating those individuals at the site’s 60-bed annex.

