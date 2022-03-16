Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Santa Rosa intersection

A pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV while walking in an intersection near downtown Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened at College and Mendocino avenues at about 6 a.m. Police issued a Nixle alert urging drivers to avoid the area.

The man who died was in his mid-50s, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa police spokesman. Authorities did not immediately release his name.

He was hit by a driver in a Toyota RAV4 who was going west on College.

“So far, evidence indicates the driver had a green light and the pedestrian stepped into the roadway,“ Mahurin said.

It was unclear whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when he was hit, Mahurin said.

The driver cooperated with investigators and is not suspected of intoxicated driving. He was released after police questioned him, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.