While in Petaluma for the day at a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employee town hall, CEO Patti Poppe — two years into leading one of the nation’s largest and most controversial utilities — sat down Monday with The Press Democrat for an interview.

In 2020, PG&E emerged from bankruptcy for the second time in its history after causing catastrophic and deadly wildfires many have attributed to years of profit chasing at the expense of infrastructure and maintenance investment.

The consequences continue to play out as fire victims of wildfires caused by the utility between 2015 and 2018 wait to be made whole and PG&E faces trial for sparking the 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed four people. The blaze burned 56,338 acres in southwestern Shasta County and northwestern Tehama County.

At the same time, customers struggle to pay energy bills, which have increased sharply.

Since taking over, Poppe said she is most proud of such efforts as PG&E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, which use data and technology to deenergize power lines within a tenth of a second if they are touched by something like a branch.

In her conversation with The Press Democrat, Poppe said the company is making strides to correct the program’s byproduct of also causing significant unnecessary unplanned outages that have been disruptive to communities and a major problem locally.

She pointed, too, to the “culture change” underway at PG&E, to go “from being responsive to disasters to one that is preventing them.”

“As the climate continues to change around us, and we here in California, and certainly here in Sonoma County, are feeling some of the most extremes effects of climate change, we know that we can be a force for thwarting the pace of climate change, but also adapting our infrastructure to be resilient to those changes,” Poppe said.

She called PG&E’s program to underground 10,000 miles of power lines in high fire risk areas within a decade, the “bedrock of what will be this climate resilient grid of the future.”

The company undergrounded 180 miles in 2022 and plans to underground 350 miles systemwide and a current goal of 2100 miles by 2026.

Here are more highlights of In Your Corner’s conversation with Poppe, edited and condensed for clarity.

In Your Corner: What is happening with undergrounding in Sonoma County?

Poppe: In 2023 for Sonoma County, we're forecasting about 6 miles. That sounds small — it's 6 miles in Sonoma, 85 miles in Lake County, four miles forecast in Mendocino all in 2023 — but as we build our map, and we'll be filing a plan later this year to the Office of Infrastructure and Energy Safety to show our exact plans for the next 10 years, those miles will go up.

In Your Corner: PG&E has said it’s scaling back some of its undergrounding projections.

Poppe: We had been asked to file our proposed first four years of undergrounding to the (California Public Utilities Commission), which we did. We had a lot of our key stakeholders provide feedback about that, and they felt it was too aggressive, and they wanted to make sure that any plan we made was a plan we could execute. So, we just slowed down the initial ramp, but the total mileage commitment is still the same, and we're still planning those 10,000 highest risk miles to be underground.

In Your Corner: What would you say is at the root of some of the historic mistakes and systemic problems with the company?

Poppe: It’s hard for me to assess what people were thinking then. What I do know (is) successful organizations, like the ones where I've worked and led before, have a mindset about continuously improving their performance every day, and that includes investing in our infrastructure so that it is safer, making sure that we have a workforce who is trained, able and supported. I hear from my co-workers that there have been times where in the past they have spoken up and haven't been heard. So, each day, every team has a morning huddle, and then their team of leaders has a huddle, et cetera, et cetera, and at 10:20 in the morning, every day of the week, I get a briefing about what happened in the field today. The best companies in the world have executives whose dials are turned to hear the voices of our co-workers closest to the front and closest to our customers, and that's where the most important information lives.

In Your Corner: A major issue I hear is that energy costs are becoming unsustainable. Are you concerned about bills becoming unmanageable for many people, especially with more rate increases on the table?

Poppe: We know how important it is to provide this vital resource in the form of electricity, natural gas at the lowest cost possible. The best operators in the world find wasteful processes that they can streamline. For example, originally underground lines had to be buried at 36 inches. We went back and challenged that in our own engineering assessment and identified that if we start burying the lines at 30 inches, which is still deeper than we bury our gas lines, we could save $25 million this year. Last year, we set a target to reduce our cost by 2% after inflation, and we, in fact, reduced it by 3%, so I know the organization has the capacity to find ways to eliminate waste, not do less work, in fact, do more work for less. So, we're working actively on that every single day.