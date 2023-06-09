Six miles of utility lines will be installed underground in Sonoma County as part of a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. plan to minimize the potential threat of wildfires.

The project, part of a 10-year effort covering PG&E’s entire service area, was presented Thursday night during a town hall meeting at the Rincon Valley Regional Library in Santa Rosa.

Installation will mostly take place along Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Kenwood with a smaller portion happening in the unincorporated community of Freestone.

The work is expected to finish sometime in 2024.

PG&E has so far placed 250 miles of utility lines underground within its service area, including 5 miles east of Santa Rosa.

Officials plan to complete 800 miles of undergrounding by the end of 2024 and the long-term plan is to cover 10,000 miles.

Installing utility wires underground reduces the risk of wildfires by 99%, said Matt Pender, PG&E’s senior director of underground strategy and programs.

On average, he said, underground work costs about $3.3 million per mile.

