PG&E: Sonoma County to get 6 miles of underground wiring

A presentation took place at Rincon Valley Regional Library in Santa Rosa. Fewer than 20 people attended.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 9, 2023, 6:21AM

Six miles of utility lines will be installed underground in Sonoma County as part of a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. plan to minimize the potential threat of wildfires.

The project, part of a 10-year effort covering PG&E’s entire service area, was presented Thursday night during a town hall meeting at the Rincon Valley Regional Library in Santa Rosa.

Installation will mostly take place along Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Kenwood with a smaller portion happening in the unincorporated community of Freestone.

The work is expected to finish sometime in 2024.

PG&E has so far placed 250 miles of utility lines underground within its service area, including 5 miles east of Santa Rosa.

Officials plan to complete 800 miles of undergrounding by the end of 2024 and the long-term plan is to cover 10,000 miles.

Installing utility wires underground reduces the risk of wildfires by 99%, said Matt Pender, PG&E’s senior director of underground strategy and programs.

On average, he said, underground work costs about $3.3 million per mile.

This story will be updated.

.You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.