A Cazadero firefighter struggles to protect a home from catching fire in Coffey Park, Monday Oct. 9, 2017, in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)

Five years after the firestorm — From The Press Democrat archives

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 7, 2022, 7:38AM
For most of us, it feels like yesterday, that devastating night of Oct. 8, 2017, when the North Bay fires broke out.

The fires claimed 40 lives across Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties and about 6,200 homes. Sonoma County was hardest hit. Twenty-four lives were lost here and about 5,300 homes were destroyed.

With the five-year mark approaching, The Press Democrat staff combed through its archives to reflect on those horrifying events, memorialize those who were killed and remember how the county banded together to move forward after the tragedy.

The Tubbs Fire – hour by hour

On the night of Oct. 8, 2017, the Tubbs Fire raged from Calistoga to the Coffey Park neighborhood in Santa Rosa, almost 12 miles in just five hours. Here’s a look at how the fire moved, including locations that are mentioned in this story about trauma and recovery. (Dennis Bolt/Sonoma County) Parks Map
In just over four hours, the Tubbs Fire, the most destructive and deadly in the firestorm, made a nightmarish 11.5-mile westward run from the outskirts of Calistoga, on the northern edge of the Napa Valley, to Coffey Park, a flatland neighborhood in northwest Santa Rosa.

It raced through ranches and rural communities, leveling million-dollar homes in Santa Rosa's hillside Fountaingrove development and tract neighborhoods in Larkfield-Wikiup.

At 2 a.m., the fierce winds, officially reported at 68 mph that night, but topping 100 mph in parts of the Mayacamas Mountains, propelled it across Highway 101. It was an unimaginable leap that spread flames into a commercial district on Cleveland Avenue and hundreds of tightly packed homes in Coffey Park.

Here’s how its deadly march from Calistoga to Santa Rosa unfolded.

The Nuns Fire — the largest and longest firefight

About the same time, a half-dozen major fires and an equal number of smaller ones had been sparked across the region by failed power equipment or trees toppling into electricity lines. The largest of those fires — and of the entire North Bay firestorm — would be called the Nuns Fire for its origin along Nuns Canyon Road, east of Glen Ellen.

A fire whirl dances along a ridgeline near Pythian Road as the Nuns Fire burns near Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat file)
Driven west by winds, it tore through Sonoma Valley, burning through parts of Kenwood and Glen Ellen, Oakmont and along Bennett Ridge. Though its most devastating run occurred in the first span of hours, the Nuns Fire, unlike the Tubbs, raged for many more days, including blowups that threatened the city of Sonoma and forced residents from Sonoma Valley into eastern Santa Rosa to flee anew.

When the fires were declared fully contained Oct. 31, the 56,556-acre Nuns Fire had destroyed more than 400 homes in Sonoma Valley and its outskirts, scorched thousands of acres of parkland, and claimed three lives in Sonoma and Napa counties.

Videos:

A heartbreaking nine-minute compilation by Press Democrat photojournalist Kent Porter documented the first hours of the firestorm through the early morning of Oct. 9.

An aerial video from Oct. 9, 2017, shows the destruction of Coffey Park. An additional video shows the devastation in Fountaingrove.

The city of Santa Rosa’s transit agency, City Bus, helped evacuate and rescue hundreds of people from the Tubbs’ path in Fountaingrove. Steve Roraus, a city bus bus driver, preserved the video footage that the cameras onboard his bus captured.

Recorded 911 calls

This story and time-lapse video captures the first hours of 911 calls coming into the county’s overwhelmed fire and medical emergency dispatch center, illustrating how the emergency escalated across Sonoma County.

Remembering the victims

The 40 lives lost in the North Bay fires spanned generations and geographic divides. Nearly all died in the initial firestorm that erupted Oct. 8. Their contributions to our community will not be forgotten.

A collage of some of the victims of the 2017 North Bay fires. (Submitted)
Wildfire aftermath – lessons learned

The fires acted as a wake up call to so many across Northern California. In their aftermath, government leaders, community members and public safety officials sought to grapple with what went wrong and how to better prepare for the next disaster.

The framework of a destroyed building and burned car smolder behind a statue of Mary on the Cardinal Newman High School campus after the Tubbs Fire burned through north Santa Rosa, California on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat file)
Legislation in wake of firestorm

A swath of new laws were passed to help prepare for the next catastrophic wildfire.

Oakmont resident Cheryl Diehm installed a backup battery to operate her garage door opener after she was unable to open her the door manually on the night of the fires. Diehm knew to pull the release latch but was unable to lift the heavy door when told to evacuate. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat file)
Should we stay or should we go? How many left Sonoma County?

Local residents were faced with a shared question after the fires died down: Should I stay and rebuild or should I go? Thousands did leave, fueling an unprecedented dip in the county’s population that factored in the meager 1% decennial growth rate, the lowest among all Bay Area counties, according to the 2020 Census.

Slow recovery after the fires

Rebuilding homes, businesses and personal lives post fires has been a long, work in progress for the people who stayed.

Exhausted Resignation: Liliana Contreras-Salgado sits with her daughters Gloria, 2, left and Fatima, 6, in front of the place where their home stood before it was destroyed by fire. Thousands of families with children were made homeless by the fires, Oct. 9, 2017. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat file)
‘Salt in the wound’: Rebuild saga compounded by bad contractors

In trying to rebuild their homes, some fire survivors had to deal with the agony of contractors who performed shoddy work or in some cases, no work at all.

The garage slab attached to the home of John and Angela Ghigliazza, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, has developed large cracks in a half dozen places. The home was razed by the 2017 Tubbs Fire as it swept through their Wikiup area neighborhood. The Ghigliazzas are in a dispute with their general contractor, American Pacific Builders. In the meantime, the house is unlivable, so the couple live in Rio Nido for now. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat file)
A changed landscape

Sonoma County doesn’t look the same after the fires ripped through:

In this time lapse video, created by Press Democrat photographer, Chad Surmick, Google Earth database imagery is combined to show video captured just before the fires compared with one year after the events, illustrating the desolation of Fountaingrove.

How to build safer houses and prepare for wildfire

Residents put in effort to create safer houses that are more fire-resistant after the devastation — here’s what they’ve done and some of the tips they’ve shared.

A home is built with the IntegraSpec building system that uses forms made of polystyrene foam filled with rebar and concrete in the Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Emotional trauma and mental health fallout runs deep

Teacher Nancy Blair talks to sixth-grade students Abella Hunter, left, and Kai Krombholz during a design elective assignment at Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School, in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Blair's family lost their Mark West Estates home in the Tubbs Fire.(Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Sonoma Strong

A bright spot from the disaster continues to be the sense of community spirit and generosity that emerged in the disaster’s wake. Those stories of recovery and resiliency continue to emerge, even five years later.

To share your story, please email pdnews@pressdemocrat.com.

Read The Press Democrat’s Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the 2017 firestorm.

