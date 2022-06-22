Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins to step down at end of year

Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins is stepping down at the end of the year after nine years leading Sonoma County’s third largest city.

His departure caps a nearly 19-year career with the city that began in the early 2000s. His last day is Dec. 30, according to the city, which announced his retirement on Wednesday.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve our community,” Jenkins said in a news release. “Rohnert Park is a special place, with an amazing city staff, and a wonderful community.”

Jenkins, 49, was appointed city manager in November 2013 after serving as assistant city manager. He served a short stint as interim manager after then-City Manager Gabe Gonzalez left for a job in Kansas before being appointed.

Leaders at the time said Jenkins had the experience to step into the role and understood the city’s economic development and financial needs.

City leaders praised Jenkins for ushering in a high level of professionalism and fiscal responsibility as city manager.

Mayor Jackie Elward said the city will “miss his leadership and presence.”

“We have been fortunate to have Darrin at the helm of our city, and we are sorry to see him go, both professionally and personally,” she said in the announcement. “It has been a pleasure working with him the last couple of years.”

Jenkins started as a civil engineer with the city in 2003 and worked his way up, serving as the city’s engineer, public works director and development services director.

He was appointed assistant city manager in 2013, filling a role that had mostly been vacant since 2009 after the position was frozen during the Great Recession.

He was the public works director in the Tulare County city of Dinuba before working in Rohnert Park and worked on the seismic retrofit of the Golden Gate Bridge, according to the city.

As manager, Jenkins oversees a workforce of roughly 230 employees and a budget of $177 million.

He has focused on economic development, landing several hotel projects and employers, and helped stabilize city finances and reduce retiree pension liabilities.

He steered agreements with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria to mitigate impacts of the tribe’s casino on the city’s western edge on city resources.

Under his leadership, Rohnert Park implemented development plans for several areas of the city, including the University District and SOMO Village, and he has overseen policies that have led to the creation of hundreds of affordable housing units.

Most recently, he led efforts to purchase the 30-acre former State Farm site that will become the city’s future downtown.

He has also led the city through challenges such as the pandemic and turmoil within the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, which has been hit with several misconduct accusations in the last few years.

Jenkins has worked with department leaders to restructure the department after two officers were indicted for extortion and to reexamine policing following federal civil rights lawsuits and a wrongful death lawsuit in state court involving the 2017 in-custody death of a Forestville man.

Jenkins said it was a pleasure to work at the city and he leaves knowing Rohnert Park is in capable hands.

“It has been a joy to work alongside so many talented, dedicated, caring people,” he said. “I wish everyone all the best as the city enters the next exciting phase of its evolution.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.