Rohnert Park coronavirus clinic still plagued by scheduling problems

Oakmont Berger Center, in partnership with Safeway, Feb. 4, Feb. 5 and Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., schedule an appointment at: https://mhealthsystem.com/oakmontclinic

Sonoma County Fairgrounds’ Grace Pavilion, in partnership with Safeway, Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., schedule an appointment at: https://mhealthsystem.com/sonomacountypublichealth

Rohnert Park Community Center, in partnership with OptumServe, Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Schedule an appointment at: https://myoptumserve.com/covid19 or call 877-218-0381

The county is offering COVID-19 shots at six sites for residents age 75 and older. Residents will be asked to show identification at the clinics, and those ineligible will be turned away.

The beleaguered campaign to vaccinate Sonoma County seniors against the coronavirus plunged into deeper chaos Monday when the company managing the immunization effort at a Rohnert Park clinic began canceling thousands of appointments, while failing to fix a flaw on its website that incorrectly allowed people under the age of 75 to schedule 9,000 appointments for shots.

The scheduling website, developed by a state contractor hired to run this particular clinic for the county, continued to accept appointments Tuesday from people age 65 to 74 who are too young to qualify locally for the current round of vaccinations.

That’s although the site has been live for at least a week and county officials said Friday 85% of the vaccine appointments set had to be canceled because they were for people under 75 and ineligible in the county to get the shots.

OptumServe began canceling all appointments made by people under 75. In addition, it decided to cancel and rebook every appointment for a second dose — including appointments made by people 75 and older — because some did not schedule the required 21-day gap between shots. In addition, many people received contradictory text messages about the status of their appointments.

The problems have undercut the public’s faith in the county’s ability to manage an unprecedented campaign to vaccinate the population of nearly 500,000 against the coronavirus, while simultaneously slowing an effort to protect residents from an infectious disease that has killed at least 265 people since first detected here last March. And the delay in filling appointments at the Rohnert Park Community Center forced the county to delay vaccinating teachers in advance of a possible return to in-person instruction.

Asked Monday at a press briefing who is ultimately responsible among county officials for the miscommunication with OptumServe and rocky rollout of the Rohnert Park clinic, Lynda Hopkins, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, said “the buck always stops with us,” but emphasized the county’s difficult position.

Hopkins was referring to the county’s determination to focus now on inoculating seniors 75 and older because this group of 36,000 residents represents 60% of virus-related deaths, though California Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-January opened vaccination eligibility to anyone in the state over age 65.

County officials hope to begin vaccinating residents age 65 to 74 sometime in late February.

Meanwhile, moving ahead to expand the vaccination effort, the county will be holding clinics at six different sites this week that also are exclusively for residents 75 and up.

Dozens of exasperated Press Democrat readers contacted the newspaper Monday seeking information about confusion around the Rohnert Park vaccinations.

Laurel Wroten, who is 66 and lives in Petaluma, is an example. She, her 83-year-old husband and 95-year-old father all were vaccinated at the OptumServe clinic Thursday, having booked appointments before the wording on the company’s website was changed to limit slots to those 75 and up. By Monday morning, they had learned their appointments for second doses had disappeared from the site.

To make matters more confusing, after logging on the site Wroten encountered a message that read, in part, “Appointments that are not viewable have not been canceled. Scheduling for both first and second dose appointments is currently unavailable. Please check back at a later time.”

She was baffled. In the early afternoon, Wroten logged on again and discovered that OptumServe had restored her appointment, at roughly the same time the company sent an email telling her the appointment had been canceled “due to vaccine supply.”

About 10 minutes after that, OptumServe confirmed that same appointment for Wroten.

Many people across the county reported similar experiences. They spent much of the day perplexed and in some cases panicked at the prospect of losing a chance at a vaccine dose against the highly contagious virus, especially a second dose that would boost their immunity to COVID-19 to about 95%.

By late Monday, many eligible seniors once again had appointments in place at the Rohnert Park clinic. County elected leaders and health officials insisted the OptumServe scheduling site would get sorted out, but didn’t say when.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry to the thousands of people who were confused and disappointed with the events of the last few days,” county Supervisor Chris Coursey said.

Coursey said second vaccine doses were rescheduled by OptumServe because a number of people, probably unwittingly, had scheduled their second appointment too close to their first. That would cut into the county’s ability to vaccinate as many people as possible.