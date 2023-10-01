Developers of The Woodlands project on the former county hospital campus on Chanate Road are hosting a neighborhood meeting 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Santa Rosa City Council chambers, 100 Santa Rosa Ave.

The team has indicated it plans to submit a formal application to amend the land use designation and rezone the property to accommodate future housing construction following the meeting.

The application will be reviewed for compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act, the state’s landmark environmental law, said Kristinae Toomians, the city planner assigned to the project.

The potential historical and cultural significance of the property could trigger a more thorough review that requires a detailed environmental impact report. Such a study would look at potential significant impacts of construction, mitigation measures and alternatives to the project.

Santa Rosa would hire a consultant to prepare the document and residents would have a chance to weigh in during a scoping meeting and submit written comments that will help guide the consultant’s review.

Beyond impacts to water resources, air quality, sensitive habitat and other environmental factors, studies typically analyze the impact of development on traffic, safety and evacuation, noise and public services.

Reviews can take up to 18 months or longer if the scope of the project changes, Toomians estimated, and must be approved by the Planning Commission.

The next step is a land use and rezoning application, which goes before the Planning Commission and eventually the City Council.

Developers will seek a demolition permit to knock down most of the vacant buildings on the site after the application is approved.

What comes next will largely depend on what developers ultimately propose to build, Toomians said.

Developers would have to submit a subdivision map to build single-family homes, which would require the Planning Commission to sign off on it, and the Design Review Board would be tasked with reviewing plans for multifamily housing.

That means residents will most likely have additional opportunities to weigh in on the project.

Toomians said it’s too early to say whether developers could take advantage of state policies intended to spur housing construction. Those policies include a bonus density that would allow developers to build more units or submit plans through a ministerial review if it meets certain requirements.

Property owner Iyad “Eddie” Haddad indicated in an interview he didn’t intend to seek such concessions at the moment.

Toomians said staff has not yet analyzed the project or conducted any sort of review since a formal application hasn’t been submitted and there aren’t proposed site plans.

“It’s really, really early in the process and the city hasn’t had a chance to sink our teeth in it,” she said, adding that the neighborhood meeting will help staff identify issues that should be prioritized as they combs through plans.

The project could face a long development process even if it ticks all the boxes as the city seeks to prioritize affordable housing development and construction in downtown and other corridors. A large project outside those areas could land far down the development queue.

The city has previously indicated developers could be charged with paying for a full-time staffer to review the plans if they want the project prioritized.