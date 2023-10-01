Santa Rosa residents to get first look at plans for former Chanate Road hospital campus
The owner of the former Sonoma County hospital campus on Chanate Road is gearing up to submit redevelopment plans that would transform the property into hundreds of new homes with pockets of green space and other amenities for future residents.
The housing project, likely to be among the largest in Santa Rosa in a generation, is expected to breathe new life into the complex that has sat mostly vacant since the primary occupant Sutter Health relocated to its Mark West Springs Road site nearly a decade ago.
Construction is still years away as any proposal is expected to undergo an exhaustive environmental review and close scrutiny if not stiff opposition from neighbors, many of who banded together to sink a previous developer’s deal for the site.
This time, however, a proposal is emerging amid a groundswell of legislative action and state pressure to build more housing as short supply and high costs edge many Californians out of the market.
Detailed site plans haven’t yet been submitted but the development team headed by Las Vegas builder Iyad “Eddie” Haddad, who purchased the property from Sonoma County in December 2021 for $15.05 million, envisions a mix of for-rent and for-sale apartments, townhomes and single-family homes on the 72-acre property.
The project could help diversify housing options in Santa Rosa’s northeast hillsides and make a dent in the region’s housing shortage, Haddad said in an interview with The Press Democrat.
“This is something that northeast Santa Rosa needs and hasn’t had … in a long time,” Haddad said. “We’re pretty excited. We feel that what we want to put in front of the community is the best plan for the property.”
City and county officials have long eyed redevelopment of the property to meet critical housing needs but numerous prior attempts by the county to unload the property failed.
Residents will get a first public look at the latest proposal and a chance to meet the development team at what’s been billed as neighborhood meeting Monday at City Hall ahead of the team filing an application to amend the property’s land use designation and zoning to accommodate future housing.
The proposed changes would open the door to the construction of up to 878 units if approved.
The meeting, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Rosa City Council chambers, is likely to draw a crowd and tough questions from neighbors who have long sounded the alarm over safety risks associated with redevelopment.
Neighbors, many of whom have organized under the banner of Friends of Chanate, worry thousands of new residents could clog narrow, winding Chanate Road during an evacuation. Seismic mapping of the property also has clouded prior efforts to redevelop the site, which is bisected by the Rodgers Creek Fault.
The concerns have raised questions about whether housing is appropriate for the site. Redevelopment is not needed to meet the city’s state-mandated housing construction obligation under a city plan approved earlier this year.
Friends of Chanate, in an email blast Friday, encouraged residents to turn out to the meeting in force.
“Show Santa Rosa and the property owner that you care about what happens on this property,” the email reads.
Haddad has already begun to line up local partners, including Christopherson Builders, one of the region’s largest homebuilders, and hopes to begin site work within 24 months. Expected project costs aren’t yet known but any plans likely will require millions of dollars in demolition and cleanup. Many of the existing vacant buildings have been ransacked in the years since Sutter’s departure.
The project stands to be one of the biggest projects Haddad and his business partner Georges Maalouf have undertaken.
Haddad acknowledged neighborhood buy-in will be key to a successful project and said he’s well aware of the roadblocks prior developers have faced. He plans to address that by working in concert with residents to craft a project that makes sense for the community and considers their concerns, he said.
“There’s a win-win solution out there that requires transparency, communication and a balancing of interests,” Maalouf said. “There’s a clear need for housing in the community but there’s also the concerns from neighbors about fire and traffic. It’s a balancing of all these concerns to come up with a solution.”
The general plan application will kick off a thorough review under the California Environmental Quality Act, the state’s landmark environmental law. That study will examine the project’s impact on everything from water resources to traffic, and residents are expected to have additional opportunities to weigh in on the project as it moves through the pipeline.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: