The 15-year-old died late Sunday after he was shot Saturday during a possible gang-related shooting, police said.

The Santa Rosa teen was pronounced dead just before 11:45 p.m. at a hospital, Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said.

The boy’s identity will later be released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy been at the health care facility since Saturday night, after first responders found him just after 8:05 p.m. lying in the street in the 2000 block of Blacksmith Way, where multiple callers had reported hearing gunshots.

The 15-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds, was bleeding and did not have a pulse. Medical personnel revived him before he was rushed to the hospital.

The other people involved in Saturday’s shooting fled, witnesses told police.

Police later learned two small groups of potential gang members, who were all in their teens and early 20s, got into an argument on Blacksmith Way, near Arrowhead Drive. The fight escalated when at least two people — possibly one from each group — pulled out handguns and started shooting.

A few of the shots struck the 15-year-old, who was among one of the groups.

Investigators are still working to determine the number of people involved in the argument, number of shooters and just how much each person is involved in gang activity.

Santa Rosa police do not have information on the suspects to release to the public. There have been no arrests.

Investigators are asking people who live near where the shooting occurred to check surveillance cameras for footage of the shooting or the suspects fleeing.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in this shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting and has information about those involved is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crime Team at 707-543-3590 or online at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

