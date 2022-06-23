John Cregan named Santa Rosa’s new police chief after nearly two months in interim role

John Cregan, who led the Santa Rosa Police Department on an interim basis since May and been with the agency for 17 years, has been selected as the city’s next police chief.

City Manager Maraskeshia Smith appointed Cregan to the top job at Sonoma County’s largest city police force, with about 170 sworn officers, and a budget of $68 million.

Cregan, 45, who as a captain oversaw the department’s special services division, said he was “honored and grateful” to take on the role. He has lead the department since his predecessor, Ray Navarro, retired May 1 after nearly three years as chief.

“I look forward to building on the established legacy of the Santa Rosa Police Department, making it a place where people want to work and a department that reflects the needs and expectations of our community,” he said in the announcement.

Santa Rosa earlier this year hired a consultant to begin a national search for its next chief and sought community feedback on what traits residents and businesses wanted to see in their next chief.

The feedback pointed to Cregan as the best person for the job, Smith said.

A 23-year veteran of law enforcement, he joined the Santa Rosa force in 2005. Within the past two years, he has led the department’s overhaul in its approach to handling behavioral health calls. He has also been credited with helping expand and rebuild relationships between the police department and a diversifying community.

“Over last couple of months as I’ve watched John in the community, with the department, overseeing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, he has really stepped up and been the lead in all those areas and that’s what I’m looking for,” Smith said.

Cregan has a proven leadership track record, is knowledgeable of department and community needs and has been a visible presence in Santa Rosa, she said. He is the fourth consecutive police chief chosen from within department ranks.

“We are so excited to have him step into that role,” Smith said.

Cregan will take on the permanent role July 3 and the city plans to hold a public swearing-in ceremony in the coming weeks.

He will oversee a total workforce of about 250 employees.

His annual salary will be $248,553.

Cregan began his law enforcement career in 1999 in Novato.

In Santa Rosa, he has served in various roles, including as a motorcycle officer with the traffic division and a member of the hostage negotiations team, before being promoted to detective where he served in the gang crimes unit.

He worked his way up to captain where most recently he oversaw the special services division that houses the department’s investigation bureau, professional standards team and the recruitment, hiring and training teams.

Cregan spearheaded the planning and implementation of the city’s inRESPONSE mental health team, which responds to nonviolent emergencies related to mental health, homelessness and substance abuse, which launched in January.

During his first 90 days as chief, Cregan will outline a plan to reduce violent crime in the city, which the department has said is rising. There were 471 reported shootings and six homicides in 2021, while seven homicides have already occurred in the first six months of this year.

Cregan will be tasked with proactive enforcement of illegal sideshows and lead work to build and continue efforts to restore community trust following fallout from the department’s response to 2020 protests over police accountability and social justice.

Other top priorities include establishing data and intelligence-based policing techniques, continuing to address police reform and department changes to ensure equitable practices and expanding staff wellness programs, according to the city.

Filling the police chief role was one of the first tasks Smith took on after joining the city in January and Cregan’s appointment is the first top-level appointment the city manager has made.

The city hired Bob, Murray and Associates, a firm with experience recruiting for top government and law enforcement positions, to lead the search for the new police chief that was expected to take up to six months.

The city capped spending at $25,000 to recruit for the position.

The firm began the process and helped the city conduct a citywide survey but Smith said feedback received from residents and stakeholders led her to choose Cregan.

“Everyone pointed to John,” she said. “You can’t let pressure or public opinion drive this decision … but as we’ve worked alongside each other he was the right person for the job.”

Cregan has a master’s degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership from the University of San Diego. He graduated from Command College, a 14-month program from the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training that provides law enforcement leaders with training on trend forecasting and innovation to rethink policing.

He lives with his wife Angela and their two school-aged daughters in Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.