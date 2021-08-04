Sonoma County calls for police, all first responders to get COVID-19 shots

Sonoma County public health officials will require all area first responders — law enforcement, fire and emergency medical employees — to be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus by Sept. 1 or submit to weekly virus testing, masking and other safety measures.

The health order, announced during a press briefing late Wednesday, is the second pandemic-related mandate this week, as the county grapples with widespread virus transmission caused by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. On Monday, the county reinstated mandatory indoor masking in public settings.

Also, next week county staff will be presenting a plan to the Board of Supervisors for consideration that would extend the same vaccination requirements to all 4,470 county workers.

“By requiring county employees to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, we are setting an example for other employers to follow,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a statement. “The vaccine is safe, effective, free and needed now more than ever. The Delta variant is a much more aggressive and contagious form of COVID and is at the root of much of our recent surge in cases. The vaccine is the best tool that we have to combat it.”

The county’s new vaccination order for first responders is similar to the state’s requirement that health care workers be inoculated or tested for the pandemic disease at least once a week. But it is less strict than vaccination requirements made by large medical providers such as Kaiser Permanente.

Issued Monday, Kaiser’s vaccination requirement does not allow for weekly testing as an alternative and those who choose not to be vaccinated must obtain a medical or religious exemption. On Wednesday, Sutter Health took similar action requiring its entire workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19.

With the pandemic resurging and causing another wave of infections and hospitalizations, certain local law enforcement officials expressed support Wednesday for the county’s new inoculation requirement.

“I support the requirement that all law enforcement, fire, EMS, and disaster shelter staff get vaccinated or receive regular COVID testing,” Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said in a statement.

“Our personnel is at higher risk of exposure to COVID because of their work environment and the people they serve,” he said. “It is important for them to be monitored and protected so they can stay healthy.”

Stephen Bussell, president of the Santa Rosa Police Officers Association, said he also supported the vaccination mandate and the alternative of regular testing and mask wearing. Police officers do not want to be part of the reason the delta variant continues spreading in the community.

“It’s a challenge to balance the rights of our members as well as the need for public safety,” Bussell said. “We understand why the mandate is coming. At the end of the day we’re public servants.”

