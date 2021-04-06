Sonoma County cleared to advance to orange reopening tier as COVID-19 fades

With the coronavirus only spreading moderately, Sonoma County on Tuesday got approval from state health officials to move to the next less restrictive stage of the state’s four-part reopening plan.

This means under state health department guidelines, the county jumps to the orange tier and can more broadly reopen businesses and public activities on Wednesday.

The anticipated go-ahead locally comes after California achieved a key vaccination milestone of inoculating 4 million people in its poorest neightborhoods. By hitting this target, state health officials made it easier for 16 counties like Sonoma in the red reopening tier to advance to the orange tier, and further ease restrictions and limits on a host of commercial and public activities.

On March 14, Sonoma County officially had moved ahead from the purple stage, where it had been since late August, to the red tier. Since then, spread of COVID-19 has steadily diminished and the county’s vaccination campaign has accelerated.

Under the state’s orange reopening level, the county can allow bars to reopen outdoors with modifications and many businesses will be able to welcome more people inside.

Restaurants and movie theaters can bump indoor capacity from 25% or 100 people, whichever is less, to 50% or 200 people. Wineries, breweries and distilleries where no food is served can reopen outdoors and indoors at 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is less.

Houses of worship and museums can increase indoor capacity from 25% to 50%, and gyms and yoga studios from 10% to 25%.

Also on Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would be doing away with its color-coded reopening regimen on June 15, allowing all 58 counties to fully reopen their communities. That’ll be two months after April 15, when all California residents age 16 or older will be eligible for immunization against the coronavirus.

Newsom said the move was owed to a continued decline in COVID-19 cases and ongoing vaccination progress. He said 20 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide and he anticipates there will be enough supply in the future to do away with county-by-county publich health restrictions by summer.

“... On June 15, we’ll be moving beyond ... and we’ll be getting rid of the color tiers, we’ll be moving past the dimmer switch,” he said.

