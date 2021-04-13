Sonoma County discovers 39 fully vaccinated people were infected by COVID-19

At least 39 Sonoma County residents who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have subsequently become infected by the infectious disease, with two of these cases known to be caused by a West Coast virus mutation, local public health officials said Tuesday.

The finding represents the first information released about the number of fully vaccinated county residents who have later tested positive for the virus. Such instances are rare nationally and known as “breakthrough cases,“ meaning the virus has broken through despite the protection from inoculation.

At this juncture, county officials said based on contact tracing work that these 39 people have not transmitted the virus in the community.

The revelation comes amid growing concern nationwide and globally about the spread of coronavirus variants, particularly the South African and Brazilian strains, and whether the three vaccines now approved by U.S. regulators could be any less effective against those mutations.

Of the county’s 39 breakthrough vases, five have been submitted to a state public health laboratory for genetic sequencing to glean more information. Of these, the further analysis has confirmed two of the cases to be the West Coast variant B.1.429.

The COVID-19 vaccines now on the market being administered nationwide have been found to be effective against such western variants.

