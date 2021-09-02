Sonoma County elected leaders react to Dominic Foppoli filing to run again for Windsor mayor
News that former Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli has filed a “candidate intention statement” and formed a committee to run again for mayor in November 2022 was met with widespread disbelief and condemnation from Sonoma County political leaders.
Foppoli didn’t return multiple requests for comment Wednesday and Windsor town officials stressed that filing the statement is not a formal commitment to run for office, but a preliminary step that allows a candidate to establish a campaign committee and start accepting campaign contributions.
Foppoli, who resigned as mayor in May facing multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations from nine women, has almost $24,000 in his 2020 mayoral campaign account.
Here is what some elected officials had to say:
Windsor Councilwoman Deb Fudge:
Foppoli is “not really taking the temperature of the room. ... It’s not going over well. I’m not sure what he’s doing but it stirs everyone up and it’s not good for the town.”
Windsor Mayor Sam Salmon:
“I would think people would just roll their eyes. ‘Are you really running?’”
Windsor Councilwoman Rosa Reynoza:
“We all knew it was going to take a long time to heal and we now know if he does choose to follow through with this (the pain) will last into next November.”
Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus
“The town is still raw, that is true. As am I and other survivors. ...We’ll see how things unfold. I don’t know what his true intention is.”
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins:
“It’s a perfect example of narcissism and delusional thinking. ...What he did and what he continues to do has traumatized so many women.”
Healdsburg Councilwoman Ariel Kelley:
“He’s under investigation in multiple states for heinous acts of sexual violence against women. ...I would say he should return peoples’ money ... or donate it to a nonprofit working to support victims of sexual violence.”
State Sen. Mike McGuire:
“Bottom line is this: Mr. Foppoli needs to shut down his campaign account. He’s absolutely not fit for office. The thought of him running for mayor causes further trauma and pain for the survivors and the community at large. He was a disgrace to the mayor’s office and sent the entire community into turmoil.”
Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore:
“It’s rubbing salt in wounds that still have yet to heal. That’s not just unfortunate, that’s terrible.”
