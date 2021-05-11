Sonoma County falls short of moving to state’s yellow reopening tier

Sonoma County has fallen short this week of advancing to the least restrictive stage of the state’s four-part reopening plan, a setback for businesses hoping for more relaxed operating restrictions.

Although there was great optimism last week of a jump to the yellow tier, the county will stay in the orange tier trying to further contain moderate coronavirus circulation in the community.

The local virus transmission rate — one of three key metrics used by state health officials to decide reopening stages for California’s 58 counties — at 2.4 new daily cases per 100,000 people, was higher than the 2 new cases per 100,000 needed to qualify for the yellow tier, according to new state data released Tuesday.

Throughout the state this week, there was not much movement in reopening assignments. In the Bay Area, San Mateo County will advance into the yellow tier on Wednesday, making it and San Francisco the only counties in the region permitted into the coveted yellow tier.

Though Sonoma County qualified last week for the yellow stage, with an adjusted case rate of 1.9 new daily virus infections per 100,000, the state requires counties to meet that benchmark for two consecutive weeks. At this point, it appears the earliest the county would move ahead to yellow would be by the end of May.

The county’s latest overall virus test positivity, the share of COVID-19 tests that are positive, is 1.9%, while its test positivity in poor disadvantaged communities is 1.2%. The two testing marks clear the minimums for the yellow tier, but all three benchmarks must be attained to advance and the local virus transmission level remains too high.

For now, Sonoma County won’t be allowed to broaden reopening and expansion of businesses and public activities. The limits under the orange tier will remain in effect.

County public health officials said that the majority of new virus infections are being discovered among local residents who have not been vaccinated.

Almost 53% of local residents age 16 or older have been fully inoculated against the highly contagious pandemic disease. That leaves a big group of locals still needing shots to protect people from contracting the respiratory disease that emerged her in March 2020.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is aiming to eliminate the entire county-by-county tier reopening plan and fully reopen the state by June 15, depending on vaccination availability and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

