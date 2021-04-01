Subscribe

Sonoma County health officials report first COVID-19 death in over two weeks

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 1, 2021, 1:53PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sonoma County health officials Thursday reported the first death due to complications from the coronavirus in more than two weeks, boosting the pandemic total to 309 fatalities.

The last local COVID-19 fatality occurred March 7, making it the longest period without a virus-related death since last June when the highly contagious respiratory disease starting claims lives in greater numbers.

The latest resident lost to the pandemic that began last March was a man between age 50 and 64 who died in an unidentified local hospital March 25. He had lived in the general population, rather than being a resident of a nursing home or assisted living complex.

County health officials reported 35 and 68 virus-related deaths in December and January, respectively, with the monthly pandemic high mark for reported fatalities being January. In February, there were 38 reported deaths.

Only 10 deaths in March were reported, as viral transmission has slowed considerably.

Indeed, the number of new COVID-19 infections has sharply declined in Sonoma County and across the state since the winter surge in December and January.

