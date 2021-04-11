Sonoma County hopes to keep COVID-19 at bay to make full June 15 reopening

With the coronavirus waning, Sonoma County anticipated the state’s go-ahead Tuesday to further relax restrictions on businesses and public life.

Gov. Gavin Newsom added a surprise for the county and state’s 40 million residents: California intends on June 15 to fully reopen all 58 counties, although a mandate to wear masks will remain in place.

Although Newsom slightly hedged that state officials could reapply restrictions if cases of dangerous coronavirus variants spiked, he acknowledged by setting a statewide full reopening date that he was pitting the state’s vaccine campaign against the potential for virus mutations to spread.

The governor called it “really a race, these vaccines against the variants.”

Now, the key question is will Sonoma County be safely ready to take this big step forward to regaining a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy in nine weeks? If not, then what could occur?

Whether the county will be prepared for a mid-June entire reopening will largely depend on the continued ability to keep virus spread in check, even as variant strains wreck havoc in other parts of the country and world, area public health officials and medical experts said.

“I’m really optimistic. I’ve never been this optimistic in the pandemic so far, and I’m not even cautiously optimistic,” said Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease specialist at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

It’s hard not to be optimistic. The rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are steadily dropping. The county’s latest adjusted new daily case rate was 4.2 cases per 100,000 residents. And the test positivity rate, meaning the overall share of positive virus tests, stands at 1.7%. On Friday night, the county announced zero new confirmed cases of coronavirus for the past 24 hours.

What’s more, the pandemic disease has all but disappeared from local skilled nursing homes and assisted living properties, where the vaccination of the county’s most vulnerable residents is almost universal. Last summer, these senior care homes were the deadly epicenter of the infectious disease.

The all-important inoculation campaign broadened April 1 to residents as young as age 50. Starting April 15, people as young as 16 will be eligible for shots, although the number of weekly doses shipped here is expected to remain unpredictable and far short of the consumer demand for them.

Herd immunity when?

Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s COVID-19 vaccine chief, said the coming weeks are going to be critical as the vaccination effort begins to target younger people to ultimately reach the goal of so-called herd immunity. That’s the point when at least 75% of local residents are fully immunized, the county’s key weapon to eventually defeat the coronavirus.

“At this point, we do see that the vaccine is extremely effective. (But) we do know there are variants among us,” Shende said. “The question is how quickly those variants are going to spread in the community and how quickly we can get the vaccine out.”

On Friday, a third of county residents older than 16 were fully vaccinated, and nearly 21% had gotten one shot of the two required Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations, according to county public health data. At the current pace of shots going into arms after three full months, all county health providers administering inoculations will be challenged to push the fully vaccinated rate from the current 33% of the adult population to that 75% herd immunity mark in two-plus months when the state intends to reopen.

County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase had said multiple times she expected the community to reach COVID-19 immunity by the end of summer. Last week, she expressed optimism that would occur but acknowledged the tight vaccine supply and some hesitancy locally to get the shots make it difficult to predict when herd immunity will be achieved.

Similarly, Mase said it’s too early to predict whether the county will be ready for a full reopening by June 15, but she noted coronavirus transmission, related hospitalizations and test positivity are each trending in the right direction.

During a meeting with The Press Democrat editorial board and two of the newspaper’s reporters, Mase said the county remains aligned with state-mandated public health restrictions and intends to fully reopen on the state’s timeline. But if the pandemic worsens locally by summer, she said, the county could decide to keep tighter rules in force than the state’s.

“At this particular time, there’s no plan for us to deviate from the state plan,” Mase said of the June 15 target date for the state to do away with its four-part reopening regimen that has been in place since late August.