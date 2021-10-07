Sonoma County joins other Bay Area jurisdictions in setting up benchmarks for lifting indoor mask mandate

Sonoma County health officials have joined nine other Bay Area jurisdictions in setting a series of COVID-19 benchmarks for lifting indoor masking rules that have been in place since early August, at the height of the deadly summer surge.

Officials said indoor masking, along with the ongoing vaccination effort, has been effective in reducing local COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations. The improvements led to a consensus to lift the mask mandate.

“It is no accident that transmission is slowing in Sonoma County. Public health interventions, including the masking requirement, are working,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “We believe that health orders, along with vaccination, outreach and education are all adding layers of protection against COVID-19 in our community — and saving lives.”

To lift indoor mask rules, Bay Area jurisdictions must achieve the following:

● They must reach a moderate (yellow) level of COVID-19 transmission tier, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and remain there for three weeks.

● COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction must be low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer.

● 80% of the jurisdiction’s total population must be fully vaccinated; or eight weeks must have passed since a COVID-19 vaccine was made available for 5- to 11-year-olds.

The projected dates for Sonoma County based on current case trends were not immediately available.

Counties that have reached agreement on the bench marks include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the City of Berkeley.

Officials said lifting a local indoor mask mandate would not prevent businesses, nonprofits, churches or others with public indoor spaces from imposing their own requirements.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.