Sonoma County opens COVID-19 boosters to anyone 18 and older

Sonoma County health officials have expanded the pool of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to include all adults age 18 and older who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

County officials announced the change Monday amid an uptick in coronavirus infections.

Previously, only people deemed at risk for serious illness from the coronavirus were eligible for boosters.

“We are expanding eligibility for COVID-19 boosters because we want to head off a surge in COVID as we enter the busy holiday season,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, in the announcement.

Sonoma County adults can get booster shots if at least six months have passed since they received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are urged to get a booster after two months.

“We are already seeing an uptick in cases, and that could put more people in the hospital, particularly vulnerable people, even if they are fully vaccinated,” Mase said. “We have been stressing that boosters are essential for higher-risk individuals, but now it’s become apparent that we need many more people to receive a booster dose to slow the spread of the virus.”

Health officials are urging people to get booster shots from their primary care doctors or pharmacies.

The county also has several vaccine clinics. A schedule is at bit.ly/30FTg3A.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.