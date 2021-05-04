Sonoma County qualifies for least restrictive reopening stage

Sonoma County qualified to advance to the least restrictive yellow tier of the state’s four-part pandemic reopening plan, a move that could occur as soon as May 12 if the community keeps the coronavirus in check another week.

State public health officials Tuesday released their latest weekly assessment of California’s 58 counties’ progress battling virus transmission. Sonoma County’s key public health metrics dipped low enough to make the area eligible to jump from the orange to the yellow tier of the state’s reopening road map.

According to the state’s latest review, the county has an adjusted COVID-19 transmission rate of 1.9 new daily cases per 100,000 people, an overall virus test positivity level — the share of tests that result positive — of 0.9% and test positivity in disadvantaged communities of 1.2%.

To qualify for the yellow stage, counties must have an infection rate of fewer than 2 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, overall test positivity of less than 2% and test positivity in poor communities of less than 2.2%.

“As we continue to vaccinate more and more people in the community, we’re going to have less and less cases,” county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said last week, attributing the area’s ability to curtail the pandemic disease to the ongoing vaccination push.

Achieving the yellow reopening stage would allow Sonoma County to reopen more broadly and expand business operations and public activities.

For example, bars not serving food could reopen indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Wineries, breweries and distilleries where no meals are served could jump to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Restaurants would remain at 50% indoor capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers and dance studios can move to 50% capacity inside, and they’d be allowed to reopen hot tubs, indoor pools, steam rooms and saunas.

Counties must maintain key virus metrics required for a less restrictive stage for two weeks before they can advance and reopen business and activities under that tier. If the county maintains yellow tier benchmarks in the state’s May 11 assessment, it will officially advance to the yellow stage the following day.

