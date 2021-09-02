Sonoma County reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths for August, deadliest month since winter surge

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Even as the rate of coronavirus transmission appears to be decreasing in Sonoma County, local health officials continue to report the deadly fallout of the summer surge.

On Thursday morning, just before 8 a.m., officials reported five more pandemic-related deaths had occurred during the month of August. Six hours later, officials reported another four.

The total for August, the deadliest month in the county since the winter surge, is now 30. Because of a delay in reporting COVID-19 deaths, the number of virus-related fatalities in August is likely to continue increasing.

February, which marked the tail end of the winter surge, saw 31 COVID-19 deaths.

The nine COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday include two unvaccinated homeless men between 50 and 64 who died Aug. 11 and Aug. 27.

The nine fatalities also include an unvaccinated man over 79 who died Aug. 13; an unvaccinated man over 69 who died Aug. 17; an unvaccinated woman over 69 who died Aug. 18; and an unvaccinated woman over 79 who died Aug. 19.

Officials said three of the nine were vaccinated, including a man over 69 who died on Aug. 26; a man between 50 and 64 who died Aug. 26; and a man over 69 who died Aug. 30.

All nine people were hospitalized and all but the homeless man who died Aug. 27 had underlying health conditions, officials said.

An increasing number of COVID-19 fatalities are occurring among the vaccinated, but health officials said these are individuals who are of advanced age or have serious health conditions.

On Thursday, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported one of their staff had died on Wednesday of virus complications. The death of Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead, 40, has yet to be reported by public health officials.

Including Travelstead’s death brings the total pandemic death toll to 366.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.