Sonoma County reports four new COVID-19 deaths

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

Sonoma County reported four deaths attributable to COVID-19 on Friday, making this the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic locally since at least early March.

Of the four deaths reported Friday, two were over the age of 65; one of them died July 5, the other July 6. One of the deceased was between the ages of 50 and 64 and died on July 1. The other died the same day but was younger, between 18-49. Public health hadn’t immediately logged the July 1 fatalities because the people had been hospitalized out of county. All four died in hospital settings.

Thursday, the county had reported that a man aged 50-64 who had been living at home died June 30.

All five of this week’s deaths were men.

Four of five were unvaccinated, the county said, but one was fully vaccinated, another troubling development. A county spokesman said the vaccinated fatality had underlying health conditions, including advanced age.

Local doctors and health officials have been expressing their concern over rising coronavirus rates, noting that the delta variant, which has been representing a larger percentage of cases, is a more transmissible strain, and that 25% of Sonoma County’s population has yet to receive a single dose of a vaccine.

“In December and January, we had hope of the vaccine turning things around. And it did,” said Dr. Panna Lossy, a clinical faculty member at Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency and at UCSF. “And there was a lot of press about it. We don’t really have either of those things right now. Vaccinations have plateaued. And there’s not a lot of press about this surge. I was hoping the numbers I was seeing wouldn’t be reflected in hospitalizations. But that’s not the case. So I’m really worried.”

This story will updated after a 2:30 p.m. public health briefing, which members of the public are welcome to attend. You can register here.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.