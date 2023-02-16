Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram said Thursday that his deputies “did nothing wrong” while conducting a traffic stop last week involving a man who recently reached a $1.3 million settlement after being mauled by a sheriff’s dog in a 2020 arrest.

His statement came in video posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday afternoon, a day after The Press Democrat ran a story about the Feb. 9 traffic stop involving Jason Anglero-Wyrick.

Engram called the story “a biased article that perpetuates a narrative that deputies mistreat people of color.”

“This narrative harms our community and discourages people of color to trust deputies and it tarnishes the good work the people of the Sheriff’s Office do every day.”

The Sheriff’s Office had previously declined to release body camera footage of the 56-minute stop on River Road, but posted 40 minutes of the encounter on its Facebook page Thursday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3QFA5jHM6xY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It was accompanied by a short video in which Engram defended his department’s response.

“To be clear, our deputies did nothing wrong on this traffic stop,” Engram said.

2/16/23 Message from Sheriff Engram The Sheriff’s Office has historically not released body-worn camera footage except as required by State law. However, a recent news article about a traffic stop includes very serious allegations of harassment and retaliation. These allegations are 100% false. We are making an exception to our procedures and releasing the body-worn camera footage so you can see what happened. View the body-worn camera footage here: https://youtu.be/3QFA5jHM6xY. We also invite you to hear from Sheriff Engram directly in the short video posted below. Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Anglero-Wyrick, who is Black, told The Press Democrat he believed the traffic stop was retaliation for the settlement.

He filed an excessive force suit in 2021 after an encounter on April 4, 2020 outside his Graton home.

He was stunned with a Taser by a deputy and mauled by a K-9 that ignored another deputy’s commands to let go.

Engram in his introductory video referenced an offer made by the Sheriff’s Office to The Press Democrat this week to view the body worn footage off the record, though the sheriff did not mention those ground rules in his comments Thursday.

The ground rules meant that The Press Democrat could not have referenced the video nor described its contents in its reporting on the traffic stop.

The Press Democrat declined the offer and reiterated its request to the sheriff to release the full record of the stop and provide all related body cam footage and police dispatch records.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi