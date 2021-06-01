Sonoma County stuck in the orange tier until state reopens in mid-June

Sonoma County has run out of time to advance into the state’s least restrictive yellow tier for COVID-19 restrictions, meaning it will remain in the more prohibitive orange tier until the state does away with the framework entirely on June 15.

That’s the date when state officials are expected to allow all counties to reopen at or near full operation.

But with local transmission of COVID-19 continuing at a moderate level, Sonoma County status won’t change before that shift.

The current adjusted transmission rate in Sonoma County is 2.8 new daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the state health department’s latest county assessments released Tuesday afternoon.

The overall virus positivity rate, the share of COVID-19 tests that turn up positive, is 1.4%, while the share of positive tests in the county’s poorest communities is 1.7%.

To advance to the yellow tier, counties need to see their transmission rates drop below 2 new daily cases per 100,000 residents. Also, a county’s overall positivity rate needs to fall under 2% and the positivity in disadvantaged communities must drop below 2.2%.

To advance to a less restrictive tier, counties must meet that tier’s requirements for two consecutive weeks. Falling short of yellow tier requirements this week means Sonoma County will remain in the orange tier, with reported moderate virus transmission, through mid-June.

After June 15, California health officials are expected to fully reopen the state economy as long as vaccine goals are met and COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low.

On Tuesday, Marin County advanced to the yellow tier, joining three other Bay Area counties currently in the least restrictive stage of the state’s plan: San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara. Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Contra Costa, Alameda counties are all in the orange tier.

Mendocino County, which is currently in the yellow tier, is currently experiencing a surge in cases that has lead to a transmission rate of 6 new daily cases per 100,000 residents, double that of Sonoma County.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.