Sonoma County wine industry has vaccinated over 95% of essential vineyard and production workers

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here .

The Sonoma County wine industry has vaccinated over 95% of the region's 8,000 essential vineyard and wine production workers, a collection of industry trade groups announced Monday.

The Sonoma County Winegrowers, Sonoma County Vintners and Sonoma County Farm Bureau teamed up with local community health clinics to vaccinate vineyard workers, winery workers and other agricultural processors.

The organizations provided staff, translators and funding to support the vaccination effort.

“Because of the outstanding coordination and trust amongst all the organizing partners, we exceeded our timelines in getting our neighbors vaccinated,” said Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers, in a statement. “We’ve shared one goal from the beginning — ensure that all of our vineyard and production workers got vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, said the partnerships forged between the wine industry and health clinics to organize and vaccinate ag and production workers is a “great model.”

“The results of this vaccine campaign are most impressive, and it personifies Sonoma County and its agricultural heritage,” Ross said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian