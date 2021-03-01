State Sen. Mike McGuire helps acquire vaccine doses for Sonoma County educators

Santa Rosa City Schools announced Monday morning that the district has worked with state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, to acquire 1,500 doses of coronavirus vaccine, which will be used to immunize school staff across the county starting this week.

The Sonoma County Office of Education had been forced to cancel its educator-focused vaccination clinics at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park this week because of an ongoing shortage of vaccine, an erasure that had threatened to delay the anticipated April 1 return of in-person learning for Santa Rosa City Schools’ K-6 students. That goal may now be preserved.

“Reopening our schools safely is a top priority for all of us, which is why we’ll be working together in the coming weeks to secure additional vaccine supply which will benefit hard-working school staff from districts across Sonoma County,” McGuire said in a statement.

Teachers, on-site administrators, bus drivers and other school staff will receive access codes that will allow them to secure vaccination appointments on the state’s Myturn.ca.gov website, which went live for Sonoma County on Monday. Educators will be matched with available slots in the North Bay, at the Oakland Coliseum or at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last Thursday that California would begin setting aside 10% of all vaccine doses in the state for educators, starting with an estimated 75,000 this week. It was an acknowledgement of the isolation and educational stagnation many children are experiencing, and their parents’ growing desperation.

This story will be updated.

