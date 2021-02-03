Hopkins says Sonoma County should take control of coronavirus vaccination appointments

Sonoma County should take control over the fragmented campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations to its half-million residents, Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins declared Tuesday, proposing an executive order that would allow the county to direct immunizations underway at private medical providers like Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health and St. Joseph Health.

The proposal emerged as the county unveiled an $8.1 million plan Tuesday to implement its vaccination strategy, which has been tripped up by conflicting messages that have led to widespread public confusion and anxiety over eligibility and access to the vaccine.

At the heart of the chaos is the county's decision to withhold vaccinations for members of the general public under the age of 75, preserving scarce doses for high-risk elders while putting the county at odds with a Jan. 13 recommendation by Gov. Gavin Newsom that granted eligibility to everyone over the age of 65.

The turmoil grew Tuesday as websites used to schedule vaccinations at clinics in Rohnert Park, Oakmont and Sonoma continued to allow people under the age of 75 to book appointments, prompting many to question the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout and whether the eligibility rules were being applied fairly and consistently.

OptumServe, the company managing the Rohnert Park clinic, worked to restore appointments it had canceled Sunday and Monday for residents 75 and older in the rush to rectify a flaw on its website that allowed people aged 65-74 to book vaccinations. People under the age of 75 who received their first shot at the clinic are also promised appointments for their second doses.

OptumServe’s sign-in page now clearly states that Sonoma County appointments are open only to those 75 and up. But one week after a county official approved a mock-up design for the website, it appeared to contain the same defect that allowed people under the age of 75 to book a vaccination, even though users are required to enter their birth date before receiving confirmation of the appointment. The glitch has forced site managers to turn away people at the clinic’s doors and left some appointments unfilled, slowing down the immunization campaign at a critical moment during the deadliest period of the pandemic.

Hopkins believes the messy situation calls for the county to take a more central role, including the ability to require hospitals to vaccinate people outside their networks and release the associated data.

“I would hope that we can, if we need to, strong-arm with a public health order,” she said Tuesday during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting. “Not only getting the data that we need, but also mandating that they actually provide the services to the community.”

Despite the county’s inability to prevent the problem with the OptumServe website and the chaos that resulted from the mass cancellations, Hopkins said the experience called for more oversight, not less.

“We need to take a stronger lead role because of the snafu,” she said in an interview. “Desperation for vaccine access is what caused the crash of the OptumServe site. And part of the problem, I think, was our indirect control. We have the responsibility but not the authority.”

Giving county health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase the power to centralize vaccination authority with a health order, Hopkins believes, would increase the county’s ability to ensure the right people have access to vaccine doses, and could establish standard eligibility requirements among all health providers even when the county and state are at odds, as they are now.

Hopkins directed county staff to investigate the scope of the health officer’s power, but said her initial research — at 3:30 a.m. during a recent bout of insomnia — was promising.

“The language is extraordinarily empowering for our public health officer,” Hopkins said. “We’re obviously using it to delve into the realm of emergency paid sick leave and tenant protections, in the interest of public health. So why can’t we use a public health order to ensure that people actually get a vaccine that will save them from potentially dying or experiencing severe complications of COVID-19?”

Hopkins’ idea met with varying degrees of enthusiasm from the other supervisors. All were interested in learning more about the county’s scope of authority over hospital partners, but some had reservations.

Supervisor Chris Coursey wondered whether county staff could take on additional workload when they are already overtaxed, and was eager to give representatives of Kaiser Permanente, Sutter Health, Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals a chance to respond.