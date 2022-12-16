Suspect arrested in Palms Inn fatal stabbing outside Santa Rosa

Sonoma County sheriff deputies have arrested a 27-year-old Petaluma man suspected of stabbing to death Tuesday a resident of the Palms Inn housing site on Santa Rosa’s southern outskirts.

Skyler Rasmussen was arrested after interviews with “numerous witnesses,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release late Thursday afternoon.

The victim, William Woodard, 36, had lived at the Palms Inn on Santa Rosa Avenue since late 2021.

First responders found Woodard lying inside his own room in a pool of blood early Tuesday. They had to break a window to get into the room, where they tried to keep Woodard alive. He died at a hospital. The stabbing was reported at 2:38 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives continue to investigate a possible motive in the stabbing, Sgt. Juan Valencia, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said. He said detectives are continuing to investigate if the two men knew each other.

Rasmussen had been released from jail just seven days before the slaying. He was supposed to report to a rehabilitation facility, according to the release, which did not say if he did so.

Rasmussen was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder as well as for an outstanding felony arrest warrants stemming from violation of probation, child abuse, domestic violence and evading arrest.

Rasmussen was arrested in early November 2021 after authorities said he led Santa Rosa police on an 85 mph chase that ended when his car caught fire on Highway 101, according to authorities at that time.

Rasmussen had an outstanding warrant for violating parole and probation at that time and led officers on the chase that ended in Cotati after a Santa Rosa police officer tried to stop him for speeding.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Woodard’s death and asks anyone with information about the homicide to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (707) 565-2185 or submit a “silent-witness form” at www.sonomasheriff.org/silent-witness

