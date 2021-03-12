West Sonoma County high school consolidation faces stiff opposition from the start

The newly approved consolidation of El Molino High School and Analy High School slated for the fall in west Sonoma County has put Diego Padilla and hundreds of his peers at an uncomfortable crossroads.

Padilla, an El Molino sophomore who has spent more time in online classes than on the Forestville campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, already knows several of his friends won’t be joining him if he stays in his district and heads to the Analy campus in Sebastopol — as envisioned under the disputed merger advanced by district trustees Wednesday night.

“I’m really upset about it,” said Padilla, 15. His friends have mentioned transferring to the Piner-Olivet or Santa Rosa school districts, he said.

Families from Forestville and the broader El Molino High community have been forced into a similar reckoning after the 3-2 vote by the West Sonoma County Union High School District board in favor of consolidation.

The unpopular move is meant to address an expanding, multimillion-dollar hole in the district’s budget — one that won’t be filled by extra tax money after west county voters this month sunk two measures that would have aided school finances and put off consolidation up to two years.

Now it must move forward, a majority of trustees decided Wednesday over protests, and fast, in order to be completed by the fall school calendar. However, opposition looks to be equally swift and determined to stall if not block the move.

Within hours of the board’s vote at about 10 p.m., leading voices in the campaign to save El Molino had begun laying plans to fight the outcome, vowing to launch recall campaigns against trustees and even threatening to claw back voter-approved bond spending that helps pay for campus upgrades in the sprawling district.

“We’re not going to stop fighting until we have what these kids deserve,” said Gillian Hayes, a mother of three — an El Molino graduate, a junior set to finish in 2022 and a 6-year-old whom she hoped would attend the school. She and a group of other west county residents are organizing what she called a “four-pronged approach” to both dispute consolidation and hold board members accountable for what the families say are inequitable impacts on students from the school district’s more rural reaches.

District officials continue to acknowledge the extent of the distress that families feel about the idea of such a quick process to consolidate. El Molino, which has occupied the campus on Covey Lane in Forestville for 57 years, will be replaced with Laguna High, the district’s existing continuation school, and administrative offices.

The combined school on the Analy campus will likely play host to about 1,700 students, including more than 500 from El Molino and slightly less than 1,200 from Analy, which has operated since 1908. Space left vacated on the Laguna campus, which is separated by Taft Street from the larger school, will help accommodate the influx of students, requiring no addition of modular classrooms.

Board members Angie Lewis and Julie Aiello, who voted against consolidation, expressed a desire to explore other options before sealing El Molino’s fate.

"I’m very concerned with the impact it will have if we do not consolidate in a way that brings both campuses together and develops a united identity,“ Aiello said. “I don’t understand how that can be done by next fall.”

The three board members who voted in favor of the proposal — President Kellie Noe, Vice President Jeanne Fernandes and Laurie Fadave — also lamented the difficulty of their decision, but said consolidation shouldn’t be delayed any longer.

Fadave suggested the community “build together what we’ve got rather than thinking of it as … losing something in the process.”

“Kind of changing the way we’re thinking about this and move on in a positive way,” she said.

But some parents, including Hayes, were unimpressed.

“We gave them the chance to do the right thing,” she said. “But they didn’t do the right thing.”

A 19-member superintendent budget committee had explored and offered alternatives to deal in the next school year with the mounting deficit, which is expected to reach $2 million by the 2022-23 school year. Chief Business Officer Jeff Ogston presented the committee’s findings to the board before its vote. Most popular, after consolidation, was going from a seven-period to a six-period day in the fall.

Wednesday’s meeting was the board’s first since both Measure A and Measure B failed to garner a two-thirds majority vote in the March 2 special election taking in much of west county. Since both tax measures were designed to bring in new revenue to the school district, the school board had previously agreed to delay consolidation by a year if at least one of them passed, and two years if both passed.